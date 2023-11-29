19 candid pictures of Blackpool town centre in the 1980s from Coral Island to Victoria Street and Lewis's
The 1980s are close to the heart of a whole generation – memories of shopping on a Saturday afternoon, bus rides into town with mates, chips on the seafront and the sounds of the arcades which echoed along the Golden Mile.
By Claire Lark
Published 25th Jul 2022, 15:45 GMT
Updated 29th Nov 2023, 14:30 GMT
This eclectic mix of photos brings together elements which made Blackpool what it was during those times – candid images of the places, people and moments in time.
