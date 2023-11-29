News you can trust since 1873
19 candid pictures of Blackpool town centre in the 1980s from Coral Island to Victoria Street and Lewis's

The 1980s are close to the heart of a whole generation – memories of shopping on a Saturday afternoon, bus rides into town with mates, chips on the seafront and the sounds of the arcades which echoed along the Golden Mile.
By Claire Lark
Published 25th Jul 2022, 15:45 GMT
Updated 29th Nov 2023, 14:30 GMT

This eclectic mix of photos brings together elements which made Blackpool what it was during those times – candid images of the places, people and moments in time.

Great photo which typifies the unpredictable Blackpool weather. You'd be forgiven in thinking this was mid summer but it was actually October 26 1987

This incredible scene shows hoteliers queuing up to have a first tour of the amusement centre Coral Island in 1981

Looking up the slip on the lower promenade towards North Pier. Blackpool Tower is shrouded in mist in this 1983 shot

Waves crashing under one of the piers - but which one?

Blackpool Tram Centenary, 1985

This is a cracking photo of a family using the old pedestrian bridge as a shady spot to sit during the summer on 1983. Looking beyond the beach looks packed

