PS Jack Baxter and PS John Williams observe the CCTV screens at Blackpool Central Police Station as part of a town centre initiative in 1996
31 uncovered photos of the police officers who protected Blackpool and the Fylde Coast in the 90s - including rare scenes inside Central Police Station in Bonny Street

This was a time when there were more bobbies on the beat, the police stations were open round the clock and traffic officers were a familiar sight on our roads.

By Claire Lark
Wednesday, 3rd August 2022, 3:45 pm
Updated Wednesday, 3rd August 2022, 3:56 pm

These pictures are all from the 1990s and feature the police officers you may remember – for the right reasons or the wrong ones – at work doing what they do best.

There are also a few snaps inside Bonny Street station from that era – the old CCTV rooms and cells as well as 1990s patrol cars and officers out and about in the community.

An abandoned puppy trades his collar for PC Iain Norton's police helmet in 1997

Additional police officers were drafted in to patrol the town centre in 2001. Pictured on Victoria Street are from left: Mick Ginn, Darren Hale, Gary Cross, Carl Harris and Neil Cookson. Front Lorna Nolan (left) and Lisa Griffin

This was inside Blackpool Central Police Station control room, 1997. Look at the old computers...

Detective Chief Inspector Mike Kellett, clearing his desk at Fleetwood Police Station, ready for his move to Blackpool in March 1997

