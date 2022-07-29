The life of the iconic Layton Flats in Queenstown had come to a natural end and were demolished in 2016. The spectacle was watched by thousands of people and our photographers were among them to capture the scene as the high rise buildings crashed to the ground. The flats came straight down within about 20 seconds but it left people with mixed feelings, for some it was like saying goodbye to old friends and for others it was eerie.
Away from the dust clouds which bellowed from the rubble, hundreds of other people gathered on the top of Sainsbury’s car park on Talbot Road to witness a chapter in Blackpool’s history.
These photos tell the story of the day and a video is included above which captures the historic event as it happened.
