It was once the site of the bustling Blackpool Central Railway Station, the place which brought millions of tourists to within a stone’s throw from the beach. And in more recent times it has been Central Car Park. Changes are happening again and this week we reported on how work was underway for the first phase of the redevelopment of the area which will see a brand new car park, a Heritage Quarter and other attractions. A huge swathe of the car park has already gone and Bonny Street Market will close at the end of the season.