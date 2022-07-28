A view of Blackpool's Central Car Park ten years ago. Work is now underway to transform the whole area under a £300m development which will se a new car park, heritage quarter and attractions
12 nostalgic scenes of Blackpool Central including the long gone railway station, Central Car Park and Bonny Street Market - which are soon to be erased forever

These pictures snap back in time to the heart of Blackpool – the central area which has historically been used for transport.

By Claire Lark
Thursday, 28th July 2022, 4:55 am

It was once the site of the bustling Blackpool Central Railway Station, the place which brought millions of tourists to within a stone’s throw from the beach. And in more recent times it has been Central Car Park. Changes are happening again and this week we reported on how work was underway for the first phase of the redevelopment of the area which will see a brand new car park, a Heritage Quarter and other attractions. A huge swathe of the car park has already gone and Bonny Street Market will close at the end of the season.

1. Central changes

A different view of the car park with the old Bonny Street police station in the back ground. This was in 2009

Photo: Bill Johnson

2. Central changes

This section of the car park has already gone. The buildings in the background remain

Photo: Bill Johnson

3. Central changes

Blackpool's Central Station once occupied the whole site. This was in April 1963

Photo: Archive

4. Central changes

This was Easter 2004 - the car park was rammed. The new multi-storey car park will replace it entirely for Blackpool's promising future

Photo: Rob Lock

