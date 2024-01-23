News you can trust since 1873
Plans revealed for Hobbycraft to take over former Argos store on Blackpool Retail Park

Here is what is happening next at this retail park

By Shelagh Parkinson
Published 23rd Jan 2024, 16:00 GMT
A popular national brand looks set to open a new shop in Blackpool after proposals for the scheme were lodged with the council.

Image showing how the new signs would lookImage showing how the new signs would look
Image showing how the new signs would look

Hobbycraft, which is the country’s largest retailer of arts, crafts and baking products, is poised to take over the former Argos store on Blackpool Retail Park on Squires Gate Lane.

The unit has been empty for around two years after Argos relocated to Sainsbury’s on Talbot Road, but work began several months ago to renovate the building.

Now a planning application has been submitted to Blackpool Council seeking permission for two internally illuminated fascia signs at the shop, next to Pets at Home. Documents set out details of the design and size of the signs, with photographs showing the Hobbycraft logo.

The nearest Hobbycraft store to Blackpool is currently at the Deepdale Retail Park in Preston.

In June 2022, planning permission was granted for the former Argos to be converted into premises for DIY chain Homebase. But the scheme never went ahead.

Last September, it was revealed JD Sports is also planning to move into the former Office Outlet on the retail park where traders include TK Maxx and Dunhelm.

Last November, staff at the Preston Hobbycraft shop delighted customers by creating their own winter wonderland, while last June a TikTok video by staff at the Wimbledon shop went viral after featuring dance routines to Kylie Minogue’s song Padam Padam and won praise from the Australian superstar herself.

