Residents have expressed their sadness after a beloved bakery in Cleveleys town centre announced it was closing after 86 years.

The Family Bakery in Victoria Road West announced earlier this month that it will be closing its doors for the final time on March 30, 2024

The owners said they had made the decision as maintaining the viability of the business had become "increasingly difficult".

They thanked their loyal customers for their friendship and for making the café a "haven of laughter and warmth."

The Family Bakery in Cleveleys has announced it will close after 86 years (Credit: Google)

"After 86 years of serving the local community, a journey that spanned three generations of the Neal family, we have not taken this decision lightly," a spokesman for The Family Bakery said.

"The past few years have presented significant challenges, and maintaining the viability of our business has become increasingly difficult.

"Reflecting on the impact this has had on our health and family life, we have come to the difficult conclusion that it is now time to close."

Customers and former staff members took to social media to express their sadness and to wish the family all the best for the future.

Susisu Wilde said: "Gutted. I get my bread from there and love it.

"The staff are lovely and the shop supported us brilliantly during Covid too.

"Thank you for everything and good luck in your next adventure."

Barbara Robinson said: "I worked there 1970-73 during college holidays.

"The Neal family were close neighbours as I grew older, the eldest being our bridesmaid 50 years ago.

"The closing day will be such a sad day for the family."

Heather Reidy said: "Oh this is so sad. Our best bread shop and the staff are so lovely. It was the heart of Cleveleys and will be sadly missed." Michele Podesta said: "Such a shame. Been going there for 40 odd years. Such a loss for Cleveleys." Christine Susan Caiels said: "So sad, lived in Cleveleys since 1963, married and had children there till moving south and loved their food, just a brilliant place for cakes etc.

"Will be missed enormously."

Sylvia Pashley said: "We've been visiting this café/bakery for over 42 years.

"Both our children and now our grandchildren have enjoyed the sausage rolls and delicious cakes from Neal's and it will be sorely missed.

"The staff have always been friendly." Christine Jones said: "Such a shame/ Lovely staff and of course brilliant cakes/bread etc." Angela Perry said: "It will be sadly missed. My mum loved to go for a cup and the best bakery in Cleveleys. All the best for 2024." Paula Swift said: "Oh no what a shame. Loved going here with my family." Grant Beech said: "This is terrible news. I’ve been going in here since I was kid"

Maxine Hart said: "Used to pop in for a coffee with mum. Sad so many independent businesses are going.

"Always prefer to spend my money at an independent rather than a chain.