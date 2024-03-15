With the Holiday Inn Blackpool opening its doors this May, RBH Hospitality Management has revealed brand new images of the new hotel and Marco’s New York Italian restaurant.

Alongside the new 144-bedroom hotel, the pictures also showcase Marco’s New York Italian restaurant which is situated on the ground floor.

Speaking ahead of the opening in May, general manager, Mark Winter, said: "We are so excited we’ve got the keys to the hotel so we can get all the final preparation finished ahead of opening our doors."

A recruitment drive for staff is also still open. To make a booking visit HERE.

Take a look at some of the pictures.

How the hotel will look.

The £34 million hotel is due to open on Wednesday, May 1. and is now taking bookings.

Plush seating in hues of yellow and grey.

What appears to be spacious meeting room.