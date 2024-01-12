An XL Bully puppy who had recently been rehomed and was later found dumped has been reunited with his previous owner.

Arlo had been found by Blackpool Council abandoned near Heron’s Reach last week after he had recently been rehomed due to a change in his previous owner’s living arrangements.

They were able to locate his previous owner who does not live in the area using the dog’s microchip details and he came to collect the puppy earlier this week.

A spokesperson for the council said: “We know many of you have been following the story of Arlo, who we found abandoned near Heron’s Reach last week.

“He has now been reunited with his owner.

“Using the details on his microchip we were able to get in touch with his registered owner who lived outside of the area. Arlo had recently been rehomed due to change to the owner’s living arrangements.

“The owner was understandably upset to hear what had happened and has now collected him.”

They added that an investigation was now underway.

“We appreciate the concern that everyone has shown towards this dog and know that the new legislation regarding XL bullies is an emotional subject.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our investigation into his abandonment will continue, we have the details of where he had been living most recently in Blackpool.