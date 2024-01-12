News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

XL Bully puppy found dumped near Heron’s Reach after being rehomed is reunited with previous owner

An XL Bully puppy who had recently been rehomed and was later found dumped has been reunited with his previous owner.
By Emma Downey
Published 12th Jan 2024, 15:59 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Arlo had been found by Blackpool Council abandoned near Heron’s Reach last week after he had recently been rehomed due to a change in his previous owner’s living arrangements.

They were able to locate his previous owner who does not live in the area using the dog’s microchip details and he came to collect the puppy earlier this week.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the council said: “We know many of you have been following the story of Arlo, who we found abandoned near Heron’s Reach last week.

Most Popular
Arlo has now been reunited with his previous ownerArlo has now been reunited with his previous owner
Arlo has now been reunited with his previous owner

“He has now been reunited with his owner.

“Using the details on his microchip we were able to get in touch with his registered owner who lived outside of the area. Arlo had recently been rehomed due to change to the owner’s living arrangements.

“The owner was understandably upset to hear what had happened and has now collected him.”

Read More
RSPCA shelters in danger of becoming overcrowded after XL Bully ban sees many du...

They added that an investigation was now underway.

“We appreciate the concern that everyone has shown towards this dog and know that the new legislation regarding XL bullies is an emotional subject.

Hide Ad

“Our investigation into his abandonment will continue, we have the details of where he had been living most recently in Blackpool.

“If anyone has information relating to the investigation please message directly."

Related topics:XL Bully Blackpool CouncilBlackpool