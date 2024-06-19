From Seaside Stars to the 1951 FA Cup, Pleasure Beach, the seafront and our streets they are a step back in time to a long age era. I often wonder what people thought of Blackpool back in those days, it was when it began to boom and placed itself firmly on the tourism map.
1. Blackpool pleasure beach Ghost Train 1951
Blackpool pleasure beach Ghost Train 1951
2. Blackpool 1950-1951
Blackpool FC team ahead of their 1951 FA Cup match
3. Blackpool 1950-1951
FA Cup final Blackpool v Newcastle 28/04/1951 .
FA Cup final Blackpool v Newcastle 28/04/1951 .
Despite losing the final the team received a hero's welcome as they toured Blackpool and the Fylde in a Seagull coach seen here by Yates's Wine Lodge as they approached the Town Hall and Talbot Square for a Civic welcome
4. Blackpool 1950-1951
Devonshire Road School - Boys School on the left Girls School on the right
5. Blackpool 1950-51
Stanley Junior School , Wordsworth Avenue, Blackpool was opened by Lord Derby in September 1950.
6. Blackpool 1950-1951
Donald Peers signs autographs in Blackpool, 1950
