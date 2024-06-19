31 wondrous Blackpool retro photos go back in time to the era of 1950-1951

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark
Published 12th Jan 2024, 12:26 BST
Updated 19th Jun 2024, 08:12 BST

These amazing photos take us back to Blackpool in 1950 to 1951.

From Seaside Stars to the 1951 FA Cup, Pleasure Beach, the seafront and our streets they are a step back in time to a long age era. I often wonder what people thought of Blackpool back in those days, it was when it began to boom and placed itself firmly on the tourism map.

Blackpool pleasure beach Ghost Train 1951

1. Blackpool pleasure beach Ghost Train 1951

Blackpool pleasure beach Ghost Train 1951

Photo Sales
Blackpool FC team ahead of their 1951 FA Cup match

2. Blackpool 1950-1951

Blackpool FC team ahead of their 1951 FA Cup match

Photo Sales
FA Cup final Blackpool v Newcastle 28/04/1951 . Despite losing the final the team received a hero's welcome as they toured Blackpool and the Fylde in a Seagull coach seen here by Yates's Wine Lodge as they approached the Town Hall and Talbot Square for a Civic welcome

3. Blackpool 1950-1951

FA Cup final Blackpool v Newcastle 28/04/1951 . Despite losing the final the team received a hero's welcome as they toured Blackpool and the Fylde in a Seagull coach seen here by Yates's Wine Lodge as they approached the Town Hall and Talbot Square for a Civic welcome

Photo Sales
Devonshire Road School - Boys School on the left Girls School on the right

4. Blackpool 1950-1951

Devonshire Road School - Boys School on the left Girls School on the right

Photo Sales
Stanley Junior School , Wordsworth Avenue, Blackpool was opened by Lord Derby in September 1950.

5. Blackpool 1950-51

Stanley Junior School , Wordsworth Avenue, Blackpool was opened by Lord Derby in September 1950.

Photo Sales
Donald Peers signs autographs in Blackpool, 1950

6. Blackpool 1950-1951

Donald Peers signs autographs in Blackpool, 1950

Photo Sales
