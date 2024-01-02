37 atmospheric Blackpool pictures in the 1980s from the Golden Mile to town centre classics
Blackpool thrived in the 1980s.
It was the time when the annual conferences added a political undertone to the town's spirited atmosphere which saw deckchairs lining the promenade as far as the eye could see. The town's iconic trams rumbed along the seafront ferrying tourists to the town's attractions. The town centre was alive with shoppers, as were the hundreds of guest houses. These amazing pictures from the mighty Getty Archive paint Blackpool in a different light.
In case you missed them: 13 lost scenes of Blackpool shops and streets back to the 80s - including Top Shop and inside Marks and Spencer
1 / 6