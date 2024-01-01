News you can trust since 1873
25 evocative Blackpool pictures capturing our town between 1961 and 1962

These incredible pictures hark back to the first two years of the Sixties

By Claire Lark
Published 1st Jan 2024, 06:00 GMT

They remember Coronation Street stars in town, the height of the summer on the beach and the Hippodrome being demolished - as well as street scenes and places you will recognise.

Parking on both sides of Central Promenadein 1962

1. Blackpool 1961-62

A tram passes the Odeon on Dickson Road Blackpool at Easter 1961. Picture from the book by Steve Palmer - Blackpool in the age of the tram

2. Blackpool 1961-62

Prince of Wales Theatre

3. Blackpool 1961-62

Tyldsley Conservative Club

4. Blackpool 1961-62

St Joseph's Road , Queenstown in 1962

5. Blackpool 1961-62

Maria Noble lifeboat launched in thick fog for its half-yearly inspection

6. Blackpool 1961-62

