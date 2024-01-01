25 evocative Blackpool pictures capturing our town between 1961 and 1962
These incredible pictures hark back to the first two years of the Sixties
They remember Coronation Street stars in town, the height of the summer on the beach and the Hippodrome being demolished - as well as street scenes and places you will recognise.
In case you missed them: 19 retro Blackpool pictures colourised to show icons such as Blackpool Tower in a new light
21 dramatic pictures of the 1977 flood when storms battered Blackpool, Cleveleys and Fleetwood and the seawall collapsed
1 / 5