21 dramatic pictures of the 1977 flood when storms battered Blackpool, Cleveleys and Fleetwood and the seawall collapsed

The evening of November 11 and 12 in 1977 will be forever remembered as the night the seawall came down.
By Claire Lark
Published 19th Sep 2023, 14:00 BST

The Fylde Coast was severely battered when westerly winds gusting to 80mph whipped up a high tide and a 1.2m surge. The sea defences were swamped, resulting in breaches at Cleveleys and Rossall. Floodwater raced into over 1,800 homes along the coast and with flood depths in excess of 1m above floor level in many cases. There was extensive disruption to infrastructure, with many roads impassable. These photos go back to that night and the aftermath…

The Floods of 1977 on Anchorsholme Lane East

1. 1977 Floods

The Floods of 1977 on Anchorsholme Lane East Photo: Submit

Floods hit Fleetwood in 1977. This was at the junction with Broadway and South Strand

2. 1977 Floods

Floods hit Fleetwood in 1977. This was at the junction with Broadway and South Strand Photo: Submit

Floods which hit the Fylde Coast decimated the old sea wall in 1977

3. 1977 Floods

Floods which hit the Fylde Coast decimated the old sea wall in 1977 Photo: Submit

The promenade battered by huge waves. taken from the open air pool looking towards the Pleasure beach. The roof of the Star Inn can just be seen near the centre

4. 1977 Floods

The promenade battered by huge waves. taken from the open air pool looking towards the Pleasure beach. The roof of the Star Inn can just be seen near the centre Photo: staff

Traffic beats the flood water on Beach Road. Picture from Bill Curtis of Fleetwood

5. 1977 Floods

Traffic beats the flood water on Beach Road. Picture from Bill Curtis of Fleetwood Photo: submit

Rossall School fields under water

6. 1977 Floods

Rossall School fields under water Photo: library

