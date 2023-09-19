21 dramatic pictures of the 1977 flood when storms battered Blackpool, Cleveleys and Fleetwood and the seawall collapsed
The evening of November 11 and 12 in 1977 will be forever remembered as the night the seawall came down.
By Claire Lark
Published 19th Sep 2023, 14:00 BST
The Fylde Coast was severely battered when westerly winds gusting to 80mph whipped up a high tide and a 1.2m surge. The sea defences were swamped, resulting in breaches at Cleveleys and Rossall. Floodwater raced into over 1,800 homes along the coast and with flood depths in excess of 1m above floor level in many cases. There was extensive disruption to infrastructure, with many roads impassable. These photos go back to that night and the aftermath…
In case you missed them: 25 nostalgic pictures to take you back to Blackpool in 1994 from Coronation Street stars to a Royal visit
17 unseen pictures which go beyond the gates of Blackpool Pontins to the lost era of British holiday camps
29 treasured photos of teachers who taught a generation of primary school kids in the heart of Blackpool in the 90s and 00s
1 / 4