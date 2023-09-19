The Fylde Coast was severely battered when westerly winds gusting to 80mph whipped up a high tide and a 1.2m surge. The sea defences were swamped, resulting in breaches at Cleveleys and Rossall. Floodwater raced into over 1,800 homes along the coast and with flood depths in excess of 1m above floor level in many cases. There was extensive disruption to infrastructure, with many roads impassable. These photos go back to that night and the aftermath…