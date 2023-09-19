25 nostalgic pictures to take you back to Blackpool in 1994 from Coronation Street stars to a Royal visit
These throwback pictures are almost 30 years old and bring into sharp focus what shaped our town during that year.
By Claire Lark
Published 19th Sep 2023, 10:53 BST
Updated 19th Sep 2023, 10:54 BST
It was Blackpool Tower and the Grand Theatre’s centenary – an occasion fit for a visit from Queen Elizabeth II. The Big One opened, Blackpool nightclubs were in full swing and the airport had a new terminal.
