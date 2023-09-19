News you can trust since 1873
25 nostalgic pictures to take you back to Blackpool in 1994 from Coronation Street stars to a Royal visit

These throwback pictures are almost 30 years old and bring into sharp focus what shaped our town during that year.
By Claire Lark
Published 19th Sep 2023, 10:53 BST
Updated 19th Sep 2023, 10:54 BST

It was Blackpool Tower and the Grand Theatre’s centenary – an occasion fit for a visit from Queen Elizabeth II. The Big One opened, Blackpool nightclubs were in full swing and the airport had a new terminal.

Coronation Street stars Kevin and Sally with local photographer Robert McDougall during filming on North Pier Blackpool in 1994

1. Blackpool, 1994

Coronation Street stars Kevin and Sally with local photographer Robert McDougall during filming on North Pier Blackpool in 1994 Photo: Kevin McDougall

Main Street nightclub on North Promenade

2. Blackpool, 1994

Main Street nightclub on North Promenade Photo: Submit

The Grosvenor Hotel was on the corner of Church Street and Cookson Street

3. Blackpool, 1994

The Grosvenor Hotel was on the corner of Church Street and Cookson Street Photo: Submit

Blackpool Pleasure Beach, The Big One 1994

4. Blackpool, 1994

Blackpool Pleasure Beach, The Big One 1994 Photo: Submit

Rock band Bluefish entered the Gazette Bandstand Rock Competition in 1994

5. Blackpool, 1994

Rock band Bluefish entered the Gazette Bandstand Rock Competition in 1994 Photo: staff

Suede concet in Blackpool 1994

6. Blackpool, 1994

Suede concet in Blackpool 1994 Photo: Submit

