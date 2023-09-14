News you can trust since 1873
25 nostalgic pictures of Blackpool in 1981 from Margaret Thatcher and Barbara Windsor to Blackpool Pleasure Beach rides

This rewind to 1981 reminds us of how our resort looked in an era which is 42 years ago.
By Claire Lark
Published 14th Sep 2023, 10:38 BST
Updated 14th Sep 2023, 10:38 BST

It was the year of heavy snowfall, strike action and a Conservative Conference which saw Margaret Thatcher address the party by saying ‘the conference focussed on the plight of the unemployed’. Blackpool FC played Fleetwood Town and our beautiful Grand Theatre was finally reopened after a chequered few years.

A strange sight for Blackpool as a bulldozer clears a path for cars in the town centre during heavy snowfall

A strange sight for Blackpool as a bulldozer clears a path for cars in the town centre during heavy snowfall Photo: Submit

The Oyster Catcher in 1981, also Greenwood's menswear

The Oyster Catcher in 1981, also Greenwood's menswear Photo: Submit

Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher at the Conservative Conference

Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher at the Conservative Conference Photo: Submit

Kukee the gorilla who died at Blackpool Zoo

Kukee the gorilla who died at Blackpool Zoo Photo: Submit

A splashing time on the log flume at Blackpool Pleasure Beach with Amanda Thompson at back and Henry Legge at the front with Fiona in the middle

A splashing time on the log flume at Blackpool Pleasure Beach with Amanda Thompson at back and Henry Legge at the front with Fiona in the middle Photo: Submit

The St John Ambulance troops set off on a sponsored stretcher walk to Blackpool

The St John Ambulance troops set off on a sponsored stretcher walk to Blackpool Photo: submit

