20 stirring images of Blackpool streets, places and buildings which have been wiped from the landscape
What’s striking when trawling through The Gazette archives is how many buildings, streets and places have either been completely transformed or disappeared from the landscape altogether.
By Claire Lark
Published 15th Nov 2022, 15:45 BST
Updated 13th Sep 2023, 14:18 BST
These unearthed scenes show some of the places in Blackpool which were once popular landmarks or familiar places – the kind you think would be around forever. They will remind you of the long forgotten landscape.
