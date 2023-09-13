News you can trust since 1873
20 stirring images of Blackpool streets, places and buildings which have been wiped from the landscape

What’s striking when trawling through The Gazette archives is how many buildings, streets and places have either been completely transformed or disappeared from the landscape altogether.
By Claire Lark
Published 15th Nov 2022, 15:45 BST
Updated 13th Sep 2023, 14:18 BST

These unearthed scenes show some of the places in Blackpool which were once popular landmarks or familiar places – the kind you think would be around forever. They will remind you of the long forgotten landscape.

This was Water Street in the old Hounds Hill district. The large building on the left was the Fylde Water Board office

1. Lost Blackpool

This was Water Street in the old Hounds Hill district. The large building on the left was the Fylde Water Board office Photo: submit

North Pier Jetty - During stormy weather in 1956 the anglers were still fishing from the end of the pier but the jetty was clearly out of bounds

2. Lost Blackpool

North Pier Jetty - During stormy weather in 1956 the anglers were still fishing from the end of the pier but the jetty was clearly out of bounds Photo: staff

This block of properties was demolished in 2015. They were opposite Ribble Road, and were once Banks House Guest House

3. Lost Blackpool

This block of properties was demolished in 2015. They were opposite Ribble Road, and were once Banks House Guest House Photo: submit

The former Lucky Star arcade in Blackpool was used as the backdrop in the 2004 comedy 'Blackpool' starring David Morrissey and David Tennant. It was demolished to make way for Wetherspoon's Velvet Coaster pub

4. Lost Blackpool

The former Lucky Star arcade in Blackpool was used as the backdrop in the 2004 comedy 'Blackpool' starring David Morrissey and David Tennant. It was demolished to make way for Wetherspoon's Velvet Coaster pub Photo: submit

The underground car park at Little Bispham in the 1930s. It is still there but is definitely a lost car park for the public to use

5. Lost Blackpool

The underground car park at Little Bispham in the 1930s. It is still there but is definitely a lost car park for the public to use Photo: Submit

The Little Vic Pub in Victoria Street. It had a fabulous Art Deco style and was buit for C&S Brewery in 1933. The building was demolished in 1989 to make way for new shops

6. Lost Blackpool

The Little Vic Pub in Victoria Street. It had a fabulous Art Deco style and was buit for C&S Brewery in 1933. The building was demolished in 1989 to make way for new shops Photo: Submit

