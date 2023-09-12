News you can trust since 1873
25 retro photos of Blackpool stadiums and sports grounds including Bloomfield Road, Highbury Stadium and greyhound race tracks

Blackpool’s sports stadiums and grounds have seen major changes through the years.
By Claire Lark
Published 12th Sep 2023, 14:22 BST
Updated 12th Sep 2023, 14:23 BST

Bloomfield Road is unrecognisable today with it's new stadium compared to what it was like a few decades ago and so is Fleetwood Town FC’s Highbury. Remember the old greyhound race track? It’s featured along with rugby, cricket and athletics grounds as they were through the decades.

Blackpool FC in 1980

1. Stadiums and sports grounds through the years

Blackpool FC in 1980 Photo: Historical

Greyhound racers Jim Crawford with Saluki and Tom Frain with Sycamore Girl look around the closed Blackpool Greyhound Stadium in the late 90s

2. Stadiums and sports grounds through the years

Greyhound racers Jim Crawford with Saluki and Tom Frain with Sycamore Girl look around the closed Blackpool Greyhound Stadium in the late 90s Photo: Dave Nelson

George Lunn at the site of Borough Park Rugby Club in 1998

3. Stadiums and sports grounds through the years

George Lunn at the site of Borough Park Rugby Club in 1998 Photo: Bill Johnson

Blackpool Borough Rugby ground opening game in 1963

4. Stadiums and sports clubs through the years

Blackpool Borough Rugby ground opening game in 1963 Photo: staff

Construction of the greyhound stadium in St Annes, 1950s

5. Stadium and sports grounds through the years

Construction of the greyhound stadium in St Annes, 1950s Photo: staff

AFC Fylde - Ground improvements hospitality units for sponsors and directors are delivered

6. Stadium and sports grounds down the decades

AFC Fylde - Ground improvements hospitality units for sponsors and directors are delivered Photo: submit

