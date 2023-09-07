News you can trust since 1873
29 evocative scenes of Blackpool Football Club's Bloomfield Road Stadium in the 70s, 80s and 90s

These are real throwback photos of a different but highly memorable era of football in Blackpool.
By Claire Lark
Published 19th Aug 2022, 15:45 BST
Updated 7th Sep 2023, 09:29 BST

This is what Bloomfield Road looked like back then – we are talking 70s but mainly 80s and 90s – and a generation of Blackpool fans will reminisce over the home games at the ground in stands which are a world away from the superb facilities they are used to today. The stands, tunnels, new floodlights, the exterior of the crumbling ground in the 80s – they will certainly bring back memories.

November 1980 - the entrance to the West Paddocks. It also shows the directors entrance

1. Bloomfield Road

November 1980 - the entrance to the West Paddocks. It also shows the directors entrance Photo: National World

This is how fans will remember how Blackpool Football Club looked in March 1986

2. Bloomfield Road Stadium

This is how fans will remember how Blackpool Football Club looked in March 1986 Photo: National World

The tunnels underneath West Stand and Centre Paddock in 1980

3. Bloomfield Road Stadium

The tunnels underneath West Stand and Centre Paddock in 1980 Photo: National World

No words needed - it says it all...

4. Bloomfield Road Stadium

No words needed - it says it all... Photo: National World

The caption on the back of this photo from August 1980 says :'Heigh Ho - it's a busy life as Blackpool's bid to improve ground conditions gets under way in Scratching Shed'

5. Bloomfield Road Stadium

The caption on the back of this photo from August 1980 says :'Heigh Ho - it's a busy life as Blackpool's bid to improve ground conditions gets under way in Scratching Shed' Photo: National World

Taking out seats in the stand in 1985

6. Bloomfield Road Stadium

Taking out seats in the stand in 1985 Photo: National World

