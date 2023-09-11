News you can trust since 1873
17 nostalgic pictures of Blackpool seafront, Illuminations and Golden Mile in the 1980s

These photos capture the magic of Blackpool as a prime holiday destination in the 80s.
By Claire Lark
Published 11th Sep 2023, 10:04 BST
Updated 11th Sep 2023, 10:04 BST

The packed promenade, cars bumper to bumper and thousands of people soaking up the sun on the beach, evoke nostalgia and show why Blackpool has always been a premier seaside resort.

Some of the buildings have changed and there are scenes which show the Illuminations above the promenade, some of which are long gone. Photos of the donkeys, a scene of North Pier and other general views of the seafront are featured.

In case you missed them: 19 brilliant scenes of Blackpool in 1992 from Princess Diana in town to Radio Wave launch and Miss Blackpool

18 unseen images from Sankey Photographic Archive including pictures from Lancashire towns Blackpool, Preston and Morecambe

37 brilliant pictures of Club Sanuk in Blackpool when it dominated a decade

A packed scene on the Golden Mile

1. Blackpool Seafront 1980s

A packed scene on the Golden Mile Photo: National World

Blackpool launched a service at North Pier, to allow people to put their messages on Lasergram in 1982

2. Blackpool Seafront 1980s

Blackpool launched a service at North Pier, to allow people to put their messages on Lasergram in 1982 Photo: library

Not so much a zebra crossing, more of a donkey crossing, with a dog to help keep them in line. When the rains come down in force in Blackpool, they force these well-known Blackpool residents to retire home early

3. Blackpool Seafront 1980s

Not so much a zebra crossing, more of a donkey crossing, with a dog to help keep them in line. When the rains come down in force in Blackpool, they force these well-known Blackpool residents to retire home early Photo: library

The Lifeboat House on Blackpool Promenade.

4. Blackpool seafront 1980s

The Lifeboat House on Blackpool Promenade. Photo: Bill Johnson

ET under construction in Deember 1982 pictured on the roof of Louis Tussauds Waxworks - with missing finger parts

5. Blackpool Seafront 1980s

ET under construction in Deember 1982 pictured on the roof of Louis Tussauds Waxworks - with missing finger parts Photo: National World

Cars bumper to bumper parked up in Blackpool, July 1989

6. Seafront, 1980s

Cars bumper to bumper parked up in Blackpool, July 1989 Photo: National World

