17 nostalgic pictures of Blackpool seafront, Illuminations and Golden Mile in the 1980s
These photos capture the magic of Blackpool as a prime holiday destination in the 80s.
By Claire Lark
Published 11th Sep 2023, 10:04 BST
Updated 11th Sep 2023, 10:04 BST
The packed promenade, cars bumper to bumper and thousands of people soaking up the sun on the beach, evoke nostalgia and show why Blackpool has always been a premier seaside resort.
Some of the buildings have changed and there are scenes which show the Illuminations above the promenade, some of which are long gone. Photos of the donkeys, a scene of North Pier and other general views of the seafront are featured.
