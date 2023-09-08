37 brilliant pictures of Club Sanuk in Blackpool when it dominated a decade
Club Sanuk dominated the night club scene in the 00s and built up a brilliant following.
By Claire Lark
Published 31st Aug 2023, 12:24 BST
Updated 8th Sep 2023, 09:57 BST
It welcomed celebrities through its doors and was well known for hosting music events and was a popular Sunday night venue. At the time in-house resident music spinner DJ Dave Pope orchestrated those memorable I Love Sunday party nights. Do you remember those days? You might be in our pictures…
