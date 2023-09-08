News you can trust since 1873
37 brilliant pictures of Club Sanuk in Blackpool when it dominated a decade

Club Sanuk dominated the night club scene in the 00s and built up a brilliant following.
By Claire Lark
Published 31st Aug 2023, 12:24 BST
Updated 8th Sep 2023, 09:57 BST

It welcomed celebrities through its doors and was well known for hosting music events and was a popular Sunday night venue. At the time in-house resident music spinner DJ Dave Pope orchestrated those memorable I Love Sunday party nights. Do you remember those days? You might be in our pictures…

Robyn Willars and Gemma Forshaw

1. Best memories of Club Sanuk

Robyn Willars and Gemma Forshaw Photo: Christian Blake

Brilliant crowd scene with DJ Des Mitchell back in 2008

2. Best memories of Club Sanuk

Brilliant crowd scene with DJ Des Mitchell back in 2008 Photo: Submit

Bruce McLean delivers the tunes at Club Sanuk

3. Best memories of Club Sanuk

Bruce McLean delivers the tunes at Club Sanuk Photo: Submit

Shabaz who starred in Big Brother and friend in 2006

4. Best memories of Club Sanuk

Shabaz who starred in Big Brother and friend in 2006 Photo: Submit

Craig Smith - Club Sanuk DJ in 2006

5. Best memories of Club Sanuk

Craig Smith - Club Sanuk DJ in 2006 Photo: Submit

Inside Club Sanuk - the place was buzzing with atmosphere

6. Best memories of Club Sanuk

Inside Club Sanuk - the place was buzzing with atmosphere Photo: submit

