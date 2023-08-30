News you can trust since 1873
17 fantastic scenes inside Blackpool pubs in the early 2000s - including Lifeboat Pub, Last Orders and Auctioneer

Our local pubs have always been the beating heart of the community.
By Claire Lark
Published 19th Apr 2023, 04:55 BST
Updated 30th Aug 2023, 16:28 BST

Blackpool’s pubs have played a special part in the lives of many over the years, helping to create memories that have lasted a lifetime. These pictures from The Gazette archives remember some of the best places to go in the early 00s.

Beer festival at the Spanish Rooms, Blackpool Winter Gardens, 2011. L-R Gary Nayler, Paul Simpson and Cecile Simpson

1. Pub Life 00s

Beer festival at the Spanish Rooms, Blackpool Winter Gardens, 2011. L-R Gary Nayler, Paul Simpson and Cecile Simpson Photo: Martin Bostock

Amy Cartridge at a beer festival at the Spanish Rooms, Blackpool Winter Gardens, 2001

2. Pub Life 00s

Amy Cartridge at a beer festival at the Spanish Rooms, Blackpool Winter Gardens, 2001 Photo: Martin Bostock

Local DJs Pete Schofield and Joe Curran put aside their friendly rivalry to join forces for a 'pub to club' scheme. Pic shows Pete (left) and Joe with free admission tickets

3. Pub Life 00s

Local DJs Pete Schofield and Joe Curran put aside their friendly rivalry to join forces for a 'pub to club' scheme. Pic shows Pete (left) and Joe with free admission tickets Photo: Rob Lock

David Beswick manager of the Auctioneer pub on Lytham Road

4. Pub Life 00s

David Beswick manager of the Auctioneer pub on Lytham Road Photo: Dawn Castle

Yvonne Gillies licensee at the Oxford pub on Oxford Square which has just been refurbished

5. Pub Life 00s

Yvonne Gillies licensee at the Oxford pub on Oxford Square which has just been refurbished Photo: Dawn Castle

Manager of O'Neill's Martin Kelly, preparing for the pub's reopening

6. Pub Life 00s

Manager of O'Neill's Martin Kelly, preparing for the pub's reopening Photo: Martin Bostock

Carolyne Heyworth prepares for the Beer Festival at the Auctioneer, Lytham Rd in 2001

7. Pubs of the 00s

Carolyne Heyworth prepares for the Beer Festival at the Auctioneer, Lytham Rd in 2001 Photo: Martin Bostock

Local band Adrenalin in action at The Mariners pub, Norbreck

8. Pub Life 00s

Local band Adrenalin in action at The Mariners pub, Norbreck Photo: Rob Lock

