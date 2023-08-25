News you can trust since 1873
31 amazing scenes from Blackpool pubs and clubs on the Golden Mile in the 80s and 90s

This collection of nightlife memories focus on the venues located in prime position on Blackpool seafront.
By Claire Lark
Published 26th Jan 2023, 15:45 BST
Updated 25th Aug 2023, 14:01 BST

They go right back to the 80’s (even a one-off from 1978) and through the next couple of memorable decades. They will take you back to another era, when Friday and Saturday nights thrived - you might spot someone you know…

In case you missed them: 34 retro scenes from much-loved Yates's Wine Lodge - the beating heart of Blackpool's nightlife for decades

28 brilliant scenes of lads nights out at Blackpool nightclubs in the 90s and 00s

13 scenes to take you right back to Brian London's 007 Club and Blackpool Football Club's Tangerine Nightspot in the 70s and 90s

A night out at Bier Keller in 2011 - are you pictured?

1. Pubs on the Prom

A night out at Bier Keller in 2011 - are you pictured? Photo: National World

Linekers Bar, Blackpool - DJ Andy Cruise (left) with club owner Peter Bowlt, 1998

2. Pubs on the Prom

Linekers Bar, Blackpool - DJ Andy Cruise (left) with club owner Peter Bowlt, 1998 Photo: Bill Johnson

Star Trail final at The Talk of the Coast in 2006. Back, from left, Louise Davis, "SH-BANG", Mark Edmundson, January Woodhead, Daniel Fox, Soraya Mafi and Jodie Lawson. Front, from left, Chris Tame, Angele Flukes, Paul Michaels, Marc Gunjal and Aiden Grimshaw.

3. Pubs on the Prom

Star Trail final at The Talk of the Coast in 2006. Back, from left, Louise Davis, "SH-BANG", Mark Edmundson, January Woodhead, Daniel Fox, Soraya Mafi and Jodie Lawson. Front, from left, Chris Tame, Angele Flukes, Paul Michaels, Marc Gunjal and Aiden Grimshaw. Photo: Bill Johnson

Linekers Bar in 2000

4. Pubs on the Prom

Linekers Bar in 2000 Photo: Martin Bostock

Waiter Pedro, cocktail makers Andrew and Carol at Brannigans add to the excitement of the coffee bar in 1989

5. Pubs on the Prom

Waiter Pedro, cocktail makers Andrew and Carol at Brannigans add to the excitement of the coffee bar in 1989 Photo: National World

Inside The New Manchester in 1998

6. Pubs on the Prom

Inside The New Manchester in 1998 Photo: Martin Bostock

Buddy Lee and the Sensation Dancers at Talk of the Coast

7. Pubs on the Prom

Buddy Lee and the Sensation Dancers at Talk of the Coast Photo: Submit

Talk of the Coast at the Viking Hotel as it was in 1996

8. Pubs on the Prom

Talk of the Coast at the Viking Hotel as it was in 1996 Photo: National World

