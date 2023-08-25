31 amazing scenes from Blackpool pubs and clubs on the Golden Mile in the 80s and 90s
This collection of nightlife memories focus on the venues located in prime position on Blackpool seafront.
By Claire Lark
Published 26th Jan 2023, 15:45 BST
Updated 25th Aug 2023, 14:01 BST
They go right back to the 80’s (even a one-off from 1978) and through the next couple of memorable decades. They will take you back to another era, when Friday and Saturday nights thrived - you might spot someone you know…
