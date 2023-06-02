News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Police provide update on deaths of boy (17) and girl (12) at beach
Alison Hammond breaks down in tears on This Morning
Bournemouth beach deaths: Boat impounded by police
Police investigation launched after man and woman found dead in shed
Body of 15-year-old found in lake after massive police search
Girl, 12 & boy, 17 die following major incident at beach

40 fantastic scenes from Blackpool Heaven and Hell Nightclub when it was at its height in the 00s

There are some awesome memories here from one Blackpool’s top places for a night out.
By Claire Lark
Published 11th Mar 2022, 15:45 BST
Updated 2nd Jun 2023, 12:06 BST

The first of the Heaven and Hell chain of clubs opened in Blackpool in 1998, in what was a derelict building over the road from The Palace.

It was the brainchild of award-winning nightclub manager Peter Clarke who said at the time: “What is missing from the nightclub scene in Blackpool is something different, something outrageous and something that makes customers want to go back time and time again.” And that’s what he created – a twin-themed 1,800 capacity club which rapidly became the place to be.

Most of these photos were taken by Kelby Garside around 2000 and 2001. They were originally for the Lionel Vinyl website which Kelby managed through his previous company wedoweb ltd. He said: “They were fun times and lots of brilliant memories.”

In case you missed them: The Tache Rock Venue in the 90s and 00s - 18 memorable scenes from the home of rock music in Blackpool

Scenes from Brannigans in Blackpool during the 90s and 00s - 42 pictures that will take you right back

Loved and lost nightclubs from the 80s and 90s - 22 scenes which remember the best of Blackpool's thriving nightlife

For more pictures visit at the Facebook group Heaven and Hell Blackpool – The Photos

Definitely a fancy dress themed night in this photo

1. Memories of Heaven and Hell

Definitely a fancy dress themed night in this photo Photo: Kelby Garside

Photo Sales
Great slogan on the back of the t-shirt

2. Memories of Heaven and Hell

Great slogan on the back of the t-shirt Photo: Kelby Garside

Photo Sales
Devil's horns headwear for these girls at Heaven and Hell

3. Memories of Heaven and Hell

Devil's horns headwear for these girls at Heaven and Hell Photo: Kelby Garside

Photo Sales
Are you in this picture?

4. Memories of Heaven and Hell

Are you in this picture? Photo: Kelby Garside

Photo Sales
Good times at Heaven and Hell

5. Memories of Heaven and Hell

Good times at Heaven and Hell Photo: Kelby Garside

Photo Sales
The dance floor must've been bouncing in this shot

6. Memories of Heaven and Hell

The dance floor must've been bouncing in this shot Photo: Kelby Garside

Photo Sales
Opening night of Heaven and Hell nightclub in Blackpool, 1998

7. Memories of Heaven and Hell

Opening night of Heaven and Hell nightclub in Blackpool, 1998 Photo: Dave Nelson

Photo Sales
Heaven and Hell nightclub in Blackpool was granted 6am licence on Easter Sunday, for fundraising for the Whizz Kids charity. Pat Holden (left), and Brad Murray, who are both running the London Marathon for the charity, preparing for the late night.

8. Memories of Heaven and Hell

Heaven and Hell nightclub in Blackpool was granted 6am licence on Easter Sunday, for fundraising for the Whizz Kids charity. Pat Holden (left), and Brad Murray, who are both running the London Marathon for the charity, preparing for the late night. Photo: Rob Lock

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:Facebook