19 brilliant scenes of Blackpool in 1992 from Princess Diana in town to Radio Wave launch and Miss Blackpool
Two big events happened in Blackpool in 1992 – when Blackpool FC beat Scunthorpe in the play-offs and a visit from Princess Diana, for the second consecutive year.
By Claire Lark
Published 6th Sep 2023, 08:00 BST
These photos also look back at when Radio Wave launched, the Miss Blackpool contestants and a great photo of how Layton flats looked.
