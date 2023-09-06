News you can trust since 1873
19 brilliant scenes of Blackpool in 1992 from Princess Diana in town to Radio Wave launch and Miss Blackpool

Two big events happened in Blackpool in 1992 – when Blackpool FC beat Scunthorpe in the play-offs and a visit from Princess Diana, for the second consecutive year.
By Claire Lark
Published 6th Sep 2023, 08:00 BST

These photos also look back at when Radio Wave launched, the Miss Blackpool contestants and a great photo of how Layton flats looked.

Miss Blackpool, 1992

1. Blackpool, 1992

Miss Blackpool, 1992 Photo: staff

St Trinian’s girls for the Blackpool to Fleetwood walk, at North Pier

2. Blackpool, 1992

St Trinian’s girls for the Blackpool to Fleetwood walk, at North Pier Photo: submit

Eddie Bowkett and wife Eileen at the Town Crier competition, Marsh Mill, Thornton in 1992

3. Blackpool, 1992

Eddie Bowkett and wife Eileen at the Town Crier competition, Marsh Mill, Thornton in 1992 Photo: National World

Pat and Ken Rayner(front) lead 200 Dancers Quickstepping along the Golden Mile for Charity in 1992

4. Blackpool, 1992

Pat and Ken Rayner(front) lead 200 Dancers Quickstepping along the Golden Mile for Charity in 1992 Photo: Submit

Radio wave crew 1992, including Jon Culshaw, top right in the van doorway, who later found nationwide fame for his impersonations of famous personalities

5. Blackpool, 1992

Radio wave crew 1992, including Jon Culshaw, top right in the van doorway, who later found nationwide fame for his impersonations of famous personalities Photo: Submit

Lisa Stansfield switched on Blackpool Illuminations

6. Blackpool, 1992

Lisa Stansfield switched on Blackpool Illuminations Photo: submit

