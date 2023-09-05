31 vintage pictures of Thornton Cleveleys from Victoria Road West and the beach to Thornton Station and Burn Naze
These are a great set of photos, rarely seen and dug from our archives.
By Claire Lark
Published 5th Sep 2023, 12:00 BST
Updated 5th Sep 2023, 12:07 BST
Thornton was a rural community back in the day with Cleveleys on the fringe of becoming a seaside attraction. The photos straddle the decades and remind us how this important part of the Fylde used to to look.
