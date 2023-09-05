News you can trust since 1873
31 vintage pictures of Thornton Cleveleys from Victoria Road West and the beach to Thornton Station and Burn Naze

These are a great set of photos, rarely seen and dug from our archives.
By Claire Lark
Published 5th Sep 2023, 12:00 BST
Updated 5th Sep 2023, 12:07 BST

Thornton was a rural community back in the day with Cleveleys on the fringe of becoming a seaside attraction. The photos straddle the decades and remind us how this important part of the Fylde used to to look.

A packed beach at Cleveleys on a sunny day in the summer of 1973, when everyone was relaxing in deckchairs

1. Vintage Cleveleys

A packed beach at Cleveleys on a sunny day in the summer of 1973, when everyone was relaxing in deckchairs Photo: submit

Bunting bedecked Rock Street, Burn Naze, Thornton, ready for its Coronation Day street party in 1953

2. Vintage Thornton

Bunting bedecked Rock Street, Burn Naze, Thornton, ready for its Coronation Day street party in 1953 Photo: Submit

Looking east to Thornton down Victoria Road from the sea in the early years of the 20th Century

3. Vintage Cleveleys

Looking east to Thornton down Victoria Road from the sea in the early years of the 20th Century Photo: submit

Fleetwood Road near windmill opposite the end of Woodland Avenue. The ironmongers is at the end of the terrace with Chruch Road infant and junior school in the background

4. Vintage Thornton

Fleetwood Road near windmill opposite the end of Woodland Avenue. The ironmongers is at the end of the terrace with Chruch Road infant and junior school in the background Photo: Submit

This was Beanland's Pavilion - a variety theatre which later became a cinema. It later became a car salesroom. Proprietor Will Beanland was a female impersonator

5. Vintage Cleveleys

This was Beanland's Pavilion - a variety theatre which later became a cinema. It later became a car salesroom. Proprietor Will Beanland was a female impersonator Photo: submit

Looking along Victoria Road West towards the sea. The building on the left is Cleveleys Hotel. The bungalow on the right of the cobbled wall is the former home of a Major Nutter. The low thatched building in the centre was the first Cleveleys Post Office, early 1900s

6. Vintage Cleveleys

Looking along Victoria Road West towards the sea. The building on the left is Cleveleys Hotel. The bungalow on the right of the cobbled wall is the former home of a Major Nutter. The low thatched building in the centre was the first Cleveleys Post Office, early 1900s Photo: Submit

