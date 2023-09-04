News you can trust since 1873
13 retro pictures of Blackpool supermarkets in the 1990s as modern day Costco plans for Lancashire store

These were the supermarkets where we shopped in the 1990s.
By Claire Lark
Published 4th Sep 2023, 13:00 BST

The familiar names are all there – Kwik Save, Safeway, Healds, Netto. Our shopping habits have changed over the decades with online grocery deliveries and the increase in stores, such as Costco and Makro which sell in bulk to offer value for money. But can you remember the weekly shops in the following supermarkets? They’ll bring back memories, for sure.

We all remember Kwik Save. Weekly food shop with your mum on a Friday night - going even further back than the 90s. This was Lytham Road

We all remember Kwik Save. Weekly food shop with your mum on a Friday night - going even further back than the 90s. This was Lytham Road

Normid Hypermarket in Cherry Tree Rd - now Asda

Normid Hypermarket in Cherry Tree Rd - now Asda

The Kwik Save supermarket on Victoria Road West in Cleveleys

The Kwik Save supermarket on Victoria Road West in Cleveleys

Somerfield in the Teanlowe Centre, Poulton. Did you shop there? This was in 2000

Somerfield in the Teanlowe Centre, Poulton. Did you shop there? This was in 2000

Big Tesco...

Big Tesco...

Who can forget Food Giant on the corner of Talbot Road and Dickson Road? All brightly coloured inside and packed to the brim. This was 1998. It was also Fine Fare and Wilkos

Who can forget Food Giant on the corner of Talbot Road and Dickson Road? All brightly coloured inside and packed to the brim. This was 1998. It was also Fine Fare and Wilkos

Healds Day and Nite Shop in Kilnhouse Lane, St Annes. It later became Tesco

Healds Day and Nite Shop in Kilnhouse Lane, St Annes. It later became Tesco

Safeway, Cleveleys

Safeway, Cleveleys

