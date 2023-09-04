These were the supermarkets where we shopped in the 1990s.
The familiar names are all there – Kwik Save, Safeway, Healds, Netto. Our shopping habits have changed over the decades with online grocery deliveries and the increase in stores, such as Costco and Makro which sell in bulk to offer value for money. But can you remember the weekly shops in the following supermarkets? They’ll bring back memories, for sure.
We all remember Kwik Save. Weekly food shop with your mum on a Friday night - going even further back than the 90s. This was Lytham Road Photo: National World
Normid Hypermarket in Cherry Tree Rd - now Asda Photo: submit
The Kwik Save supermarket on Victoria Road West in Cleveleys Photo: Rob Lock
Somerfield in the Teanlowe Centre, Poulton. Did you shop there? This was in 2000 Photo: National World
Big Tesco... Photo: Mike Foster
Who can forget Food Giant on the corner of Talbot Road and Dickson Road? All brightly coloured inside and packed to the brim. This was 1998. It was also Fine Fare and Wilkos Photo: Dave Nelson
Healds Day and Nite Shop in Kilnhouse Lane, St Annes. It later became Tesco Photo: Dave Nelson
Safeway, Cleveleys Photo: Toby Williams