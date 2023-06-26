20 nostalgic scenes of Bispham which capture the village, Red Bank Road and Devonshire Road in past times
These have rarely seen the light of day and were buried in The Gazette’s archives.
By Claire Lark
Published 26th Jun 2023, 14:28 BST
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 14:28 BST
There are some great pictures which remember Bispham through the years from it’s quaint days as a quiet village and it development as a true community. They cover the decade back to the 1950s, they’re a real treat.
