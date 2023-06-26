News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Police issue urgent advice as 999 calls fail to connect
Stephen Lawrence murder: BBC names new suspect
Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with breast cancer
Glastonbury 2023: Man dies at music festival
Glastonbury 2023: Star of the show is a woman whose name we don’t know
World’s ugliest dog crowned at ceremony in California

20 nostalgic scenes of Bispham which capture the village, Red Bank Road and Devonshire Road in past times

These have rarely seen the light of day and were buried in The Gazette’s archives.
By Claire Lark
Published 26th Jun 2023, 14:28 BST
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 14:28 BST

There are some great pictures which remember Bispham through the years from it’s quaint days as a quiet village and it development as a true community. They cover the decade back to the 1950s, they’re a real treat.

In case you missed them: 21 nostalgic scenes of Blackpool's Bispham area which capture Red Bank Road, Bispham Village and surrounding streets 70s, 80s and 90s

9 pictures of the Park Lea Estate in Blackpool where 14 collapsing homes were demolished in the 1990s

20 scenes which capture life in 1970s Blackpool from nightclubs and discos to back street B&Bs and the beach

Love Blackpool Nostalgia? Join our NEW Retro Facebook page which delves into the heart of The Gazette’s archives to bring you incredible memories of our wonderful resort

Bispham village looking west along Red Bank Road from All Hallows Road

1. Bispham Memories

Bispham village looking west along Red Bank Road from All Hallows Road Photo: National World

Photo Sales
A bike leans against the village store, an old man sits in his doorway taking in the sun, children play and neighbours chat - and the old Ivy Cottage was still standing. Few cars around to disurb the peace. This was Bispham in bygone days

2. Bispham Memories

A bike leans against the village store, an old man sits in his doorway taking in the sun, children play and neighbours chat - and the old Ivy Cottage was still standing. Few cars around to disurb the peace. This was Bispham in bygone days Photo: National World

Photo Sales
This was 1935 and shows the underground car park at Little Bispham. It now houses fishing boats for a local sea fishing club

3. Bispham Memories

This was 1935 and shows the underground car park at Little Bispham. It now houses fishing boats for a local sea fishing club Photo: National World

Photo Sales
This fabulous picture has no caption - it is Bispham but where?

4. Bispham Memories

This fabulous picture has no caption - it is Bispham but where? Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Another scene of Bispham village in May 1953

5. Bispham Memories

Another scene of Bispham village in May 1953 Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Looking towards a simplified Bispham roundabout with the familiar library in the distance, 1950

6. Bispham Memories

Looking towards a simplified Bispham roundabout with the familiar library in the distance, 1950 Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Bispham Village, July 1953

7. Bispham Memories

Bispham Village, July 1953 Photo: National World

Photo Sales
This was Fanny Hall on the cliffs at Bispham - one of the earliest properties

8. Bispham Memories

This was Fanny Hall on the cliffs at Bispham - one of the earliest properties Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:BisphamThe GazetteBlackpoolFacebook