9 pictures of the Park Lea Estate in Blackpool where 14 collapsing homes were demolished in the 1990s
They were described as ‘the place to be’ but luxury new homes on Park Lea Estate were doomed from the start.
By Claire Lark
Published 26th Jun 2023, 12:00 BST
Fairclough Homes built houses on land opposite Stanley Park but homeowners’ dreams turned into nightmares as land around the houses began to subside. Just a few years later, 14 of the 33 properties had to be demolished after holes in the ground appeared, flagstones became uneven and walls went out of line. Fairclough Homes paid an undisclosed sum in compensation to buyers of the houses. The firm agreed that the homes were built on land which was subsiding. It was a lengthy legal battle. These photos recall key moments…
