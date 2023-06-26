News you can trust since 1873
They were described as ‘the place to be’ but luxury new homes on Park Lea Estate were doomed from the start.
By Claire Lark
Published 26th Jun 2023, 12:00 BST

Fairclough Homes built houses on land opposite Stanley Park but homeowners’ dreams turned into nightmares as land around the houses began to subside. Just a few years later, 14 of the 33 properties had to be demolished after holes in the ground appeared, flagstones became uneven and walls went out of line. Fairclough Homes paid an undisclosed sum in compensation to buyers of the houses. The firm agreed that the homes were built on land which was subsiding. It was a lengthy legal battle. These photos recall key moments…

One of the boarded up homes on the Park Lea estate

1. Park Lea Estate

Tony Adams who was chairman of the Park Lea Residents Association

2. Park Lea Estate

Reduced to rubble, just a few years after they were built

3. Park Lea Estate

One of the properties affected by demolition

4. Park Lea Estate

This was in 1985 and the photo accompanied an article in which Fairclough Homes defended it's position over why new piling was needed. Mr Denley Barrow of Fairclough Homes told The Gazette that a sewer at the end of Weymouth Road needed repairing and new piling was needed tomake the repairs. It was nothing to do with the housing estate

5. Park Lea Estate

Clive Welch outside the luxury home which he never lived in. He had a cheeky sign made which he draped across the front of the collapsing house

6. Park Lea Estate

Clive Welch's boarded up home with a sign which made his feelings very clear

7. Park Lea Estate

A bumpy road for the Park Lea residents

8. Park Lea Estate

