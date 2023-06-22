News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
DJ confirms she will leave BBC Radio 1 after eight years
Clive Myrie pulled from BBC News at Ten after Boris Johnson lying joke
Father of two goes missing swimming English Channel
Titanic missing sub: US Coast Guard widens search as noises continue
Two injured and one arrested after stabbing at London hospital
Body found after police search river for missing woman

18 pictures to take you back to Blackpool in 1969

Miss Blackpool, Blackpool FC dressing room chats and when Blackpool Tower buildings faced a complete refurbishment.
By Claire Lark
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 12:00 BST

This was Blackpool in 1969…

In case you missed them: 21 lost rides at Blackpool Pleasure Beach including Log Flume, Wild Mouse and Noah's Ark

13 photos to take you back to Blackpool in 1984

20 scenes which capture life in 1970s Blackpool from nightclubs and discos to back street B&Bs and the beach

Love Blackpool Nostalgia? Join our NEW Retro Facebook page which delves into the heart of The Gazette’s archives to bring you incredible memories of our wonderful resort

Blackpool Tower frontage undergoing refurbishment to create a new look in 1969

1. Blackpool, 1969

Blackpool Tower frontage undergoing refurbishment to create a new look in 1969 Photo: staff

Photo Sales
Down it comes...workmen demolish the famous Welcome Arch at the south end of Blackpool Promenade in January 1969

2. Blackpool, 1969

Down it comes...workmen demolish the famous Welcome Arch at the south end of Blackpool Promenade in January 1969 Photo: National World

Photo Sales
This was at Blackpool Pleasure Beach during wakes week in 1969

3. Blackpool, 1969

This was at Blackpool Pleasure Beach during wakes week in 1969 Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Children with chicks at Kelshaw's Farm, Carleton, April 1969. Are you pictured?

4. Blackpool, 1969

Children with chicks at Kelshaw's Farm, Carleton, April 1969. Are you pictured? Photo: National World

Photo Sales
The Huntsman Hotel on the promenade in 1969

5. Blackpool, 1969

The Huntsman Hotel on the promenade in 1969 Photo: Submit

Photo Sales
Children on holiday in Blackpool during Wakes Week, 1969

6. Blackpool, 1969

Children on holiday in Blackpool during Wakes Week, 1969 Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Blackpool Pleasure Beach, 1969

7. Blackpool, 1969

Blackpool Pleasure Beach, 1969 Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Miss Blackpool 1969

8. Blackpool, 1969

Miss Blackpool 1969 Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:BlackpoolBlackpool TowerBlackpool Pleasure BeachFacebookThe Gazette