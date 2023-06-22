18 pictures to take you back to Blackpool in 1969
Miss Blackpool, Blackpool FC dressing room chats and when Blackpool Tower buildings faced a complete refurbishment.
By Claire Lark
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 12:00 BST
This was Blackpool in 1969…
