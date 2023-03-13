21 nostalgic scenes of Blackpool's Bispham area which capture Red Bank Road, Bispham Village and surrounding streets 70s, 80s and 90s
With its own identity and close-knit community, Blackpool’s Bispham district has two distinct shopping areas – Red Bank Road and Bispham Village.
These pictures go back to the 1970s to remind us what the area was like, particularly the shopping areas as well as how the promenade looked. And the roundabout too…
