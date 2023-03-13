News you can trust since 1873
21 nostalgic scenes of Blackpool's Bispham area which capture Red Bank Road, Bispham Village and surrounding streets 70s, 80s and 90s

With its own identity and close-knit community, Blackpool’s Bispham district has two distinct shopping areas – Red Bank Road and Bispham Village.

By Claire Lark
1 hour ago

These pictures go back to the 1970s to remind us what the area was like, particularly the shopping areas as well as how the promenade looked. And the roundabout too…

Red Bank Road as it was in 1993

1. Bispham Memories

Red Bank Road as it was in 1993

Photo: National World

This photo was taken in 1971 and shows the Midland Bank and Red Bank Radio nestled among shops in Bispham Village

2. Bispham Memories

This photo was taken in 1971 and shows the Midland Bank and Red Bank Radio nestled among shops in Bispham Village

Photo: National World

Central Red Bank Road - Christine's Shoes and Leatherwear, Pimm's Fruit and Veg and Sport and Scout. Remember Sport and Scout?

3. Bispham Memories

Central Red Bank Road - Christine's Shoes and Leatherwear, Pimm's Fruit and Veg and Sport and Scout. Remember Sport and Scout?

Photo: National World

Bispham Community Centre in July 1988

4. Bispham Memories

Bispham Community Centre in July 1988

Photo: National World

