These previously unseen photos of three Lancashire towns are part of a hugely anticipated exhibition.

The Sankey Photography Online Archive was launched this week in Barrow exhibiting some truly incredible images from the past across the North West.

Signal Film and Media opened up the gallery space at Cooke’s Studios for a special launch and we are able to share with you some of the thousands of images which make up the collection.

The online archive showcases over 10,000 historical photographs taken by Edward and Raymond Sankey which form a stunning collection of glass plate negatives and postcards from 1895 to the 1970s. The images were catalogued and digitised as part of the Seeing the North with Sankey Project, funded by the National Lottery Heritage fund.

In case you missed them: 29 evocative scenes of Blackpool Football Club's Bloomfield Road Stadium in the 70s, 80s and 90s

1 . Sankey Family Photographic Archive Gynn Inn, Blackpool, Preston Library and Harris Museum and Morecambe Promenade Photo: Sankey Family Photographic Archive Photo Sales

2 . Sankey Family Photographic Archive Blackpool Station, early 20th Century Photo: Sankey Family Photographic Archive, Cumbria Archives Photo Sales

3 . Sankey Photography Archive Preston Library and Harris Museum Photo: Sankey Family Photographic Archive, Cumbria Archives Photo Sales

4 . Sankey Family Photographic Archive Moor Park Gates in Preston, early 20th century Photo: Sankey Family Photographic Archive, Cumbria Archives Photo Sales

5 . Sankey Family Photographic Archive Jamee Fletcher Fisheries Patrol vessel heading out to sea Photo: Sankey Family Photographic Archive, Cumbria Archives Photo Sales