19 retro scenes to take you back to Blackpool in 1979 including the Muppets switching on Blackpool Illuminations

A throwback to 1979 with these great pictures which defined the year in Blackpool.
By Claire Lark
Published 15th Sep 2023, 10:44 BST
Updated 15th Sep 2023, 10:59 BST

The Muppets came to switch on the resort’s illuminations, it was the Winter of Discontent and Blackpool was under a blanket of snow during a freezing start to the year.

It must have been a miserable summer because the caption on the back of this photo reads: 'Shock appearance of the sun sent youngsters of all ages on to the beach at Blackpool, scratching their heads and trying to remember how to tackle a real summer. Swim suits came out, buckets and spades were dusted down and, for the first time this year, sandcastles proliferated along the shore, with the occasional father buried beneath them'

It must have been a miserable summer because the caption on the back of this photo reads: 'Shock appearance of the sun sent youngsters of all ages on to the beach at Blackpool, scratching their heads and trying to remember how to tackle a real summer. Swim suits came out, buckets and spades were dusted down and, for the first time this year, sandcastles proliferated along the shore, with the occasional father buried beneath them' Photo: National World

Sandra Betteridge of Blackpool takes her young customers for a donkey ride

Sandra Betteridge of Blackpool takes her young customers for a donkey ride Photo: National World

Temperatures in Lytham St Annes dropped to -11 degrees Centigrade the coldest since February 1969. It was colder than Russia, Iceland, and Switzerland

Temperatures in Lytham St Annes dropped to -11 degrees Centigrade the coldest since February 1969. It was colder than Russia, Iceland, and Switzerland Photo: National World

The Muppets at the Blackpool Illuminations switch on in 1979

The Muppets at the Blackpool Illuminations switch on in 1979 Photo: National World

Winter of discontent, January 1979. Bitter arguments erupted during an informal meeting of local lorry drivers

Winter of discontent, January 1979. Bitter arguments erupted during an informal meeting of local lorry drivers Photo: library

Seve Ballesteros of Spain celebrates on the 18th fairway on his way to victory in the British Open at Royal Lytham St Annes

Seve Ballesteros of Spain celebrates on the 18th fairway on his way to victory in the British Open at Royal Lytham St Annes Photo: Steve Powell

