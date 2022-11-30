29 treasured photos of teachers who taught a generation of primary school kids in the heart of Blackpool in the 90s and 00s
These brilliant pictures celebrate the teachers at Blackpool primary schools in the 1990s and 2000s
By Claire Lark
24 minutes ago
Updated
30th Nov 2022, 1:30pm
They were the anchors of the classrooms, the ones kids looked up to and their invaluable work underpinned the early education of thousands of Blackpool children. We all had a favourite teacher – is yours pictured?
