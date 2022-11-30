News you can trust since 1873
Dave Woodcock of Waterloo Primary School was Blackpool's first "Super" teacher in 2002
Dave Woodcock of Waterloo Primary School was Blackpool's first "Super" teacher in 2002

29 treasured photos of teachers who taught a generation of primary school kids in the heart of Blackpool in the 90s and 00s

These brilliant pictures celebrate the teachers at Blackpool primary schools in the 1990s and 2000s

By Claire Lark
24 minutes ago
Updated 30th Nov 2022, 1:30pm

They were the anchors of the classrooms, the ones kids looked up to and their invaluable work underpinned the early education of thousands of Blackpool children. We all had a favourite teacher – is yours pictured?

1. Teacher Memories

Year five teacher Andy Severyn with reception class children (from left), Jenna Hercus, Mark Drinnan, Briony Moxon, Connah Smith and Sharna Neal at Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Primary School, Blackpool, 2002

Photo: Bill Johnson

Photo Sales

2. Teacher Memories

Holy Family Catholic Primary School, North Shore in 2004. Teacher Julie McLeod and year five pupils at work

Photo: Bill Johnson

Photo Sales

3. Teacher Memories

Six year old Adam Truckle and seven year old Nicole Tyrer in denims for "Jeans for Genes" day at Marton Primary School. They are pictured with year three teacher Jill Reidy in 2000

Photo: Bill Johnson

Photo Sales

4. Teacher Memories

Children from Bispham Endowed Primary School who won trophies and certificates in an IT competition in 2000. Top: L to R- Robert Hallett, Ryan Farmer, teacher Miss Norbury, Rebecca Edmondson, Ashleigh Collins, Andrea Remett. Front: L to R- Helen Ackerley, Mykael Burns, Richard Bowen and Lauren Farmer.

Photo: submit

Photo Sales
Blackpool