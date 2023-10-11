News you can trust since 1873
19 old Blackpool pictures colourised to show icons such as Blackpool Tower and Blackpool Pleasure Beach in a new light

When we see pictures of Blackpool in days gone by we see a black and white world.
By Claire Lark
Published 11th Oct 2023, 12:28 BST
Updated 11th Oct 2023, 14:06 BST

But thanks to photo apps and AI we can transform them into colour to show our town in a whole new light. The idea is to make them look a little more like the world people really saw at the time.

These are a selection of images dating back to the early 20th century and through to the 50s and even early 80s to show colourised versions of black and white images of our great town.

Noah's Ark in the background - one of the theme park's oldest rides coloured in

1. Blackpool Coloured-In

Noah's Ark in the background - one of the theme park's oldest rides coloured in Photo: National World

A colourised picture of the Gynn Inn at the turn of the century

2. Blackpool Coloured-In

A colourised picture of the Gynn Inn at the turn of the century Photo: submit

Foxhall, Waverley and Tyldesley Terrace, Blackpool. The colour app has picked out the red facade of Foxall

3. Foxhall, Waverley and Tyldesley Terrace, Blackpool

Foxhall, Waverley and Tyldesley Terrace, Blackpool. The colour app has picked out the red facade of Foxall Photo: submit

This colourised picture of the Promenade and Talbot Square from the mid 1950s has added a splash of colour to clothing. Across the Square there is a gimpse of Yates's Wine Lodge

4. Blackpool Coloured-In

This colourised picture of the Promenade and Talbot Square from the mid 1950s has added a splash of colour to clothing. Across the Square there is a gimpse of Yates's Wine Lodge Photo: National World

Bonny Street at the turn of the century colourised to add depth

5. Blackpool Coloured-In

Bonny Street at the turn of the century colourised to add depth Photo: Submit

The Octopus at Blackpool Pleasure Beach above the green grass

6. Blackpool Coloured-In

The Octopus at Blackpool Pleasure Beach above the green grass Photo: National World

