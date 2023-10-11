19 old Blackpool pictures colourised to show icons such as Blackpool Tower and Blackpool Pleasure Beach in a new light
When we see pictures of Blackpool in days gone by we see a black and white world.
By Claire Lark
Published 11th Oct 2023, 12:28 BST
Updated 11th Oct 2023, 14:06 BST
But thanks to photo apps and AI we can transform them into colour to show our town in a whole new light. The idea is to make them look a little more like the world people really saw at the time.
These are a selection of images dating back to the early 20th century and through to the 50s and even early 80s to show colourised versions of black and white images of our great town.
