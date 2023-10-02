News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool in the 90s: 23 brilliant scenes to stir memories of a very different town centre

Throughout the 1990s our photographers were out and about capturing life in Blackpool town centre.
By Claire Lark
Published 3rd Nov 2022, 15:45 BST
Updated 2nd Oct 2023, 14:58 BST

And it’s only when we look back that we realise how much things have changed. Our shopping habits have changed entirely and we are firmly in the grip of online shopping. Our town centre is still a great place to shop with the new Houndshill centre at the heart of it but many shops have disappeared from the high street, some of which are featured in this gallery. Most of these pictures haven’t been published since they were first seen in The Gazette back in the 1990s – there are some great memories.

It's still our fabulous Blackpool town centre but it has certainly changed in 30 years

1. Town Centre 1990s

It's still our fabulous Blackpool town centre but it has certainly changed in 30 years Photo: National World

The Disney Store opened in 1996 to huge crowds who came to soak up that Disney Magic

2. How it used to be...

The Disney Store opened in 1996 to huge crowds who came to soak up that Disney Magic Photo: National World

Beaverbrooks and JD Sports turning into Coronation Street

3. How it used to be...

Beaverbrooks and JD Sports turning into Coronation Street Photo: Bill Johnson

The Tivoli Pet Shop was in Clifton Street. This photo was taken because it had been ordered to stop the sale of puppies

4. How it used to be...

The Tivoli Pet Shop was in Clifton Street. This photo was taken because it had been ordered to stop the sale of puppies Photo: Martin Bostock

A telephone box, summer bedding plants and red street furniture for this 1995 scene. Adams children's wear, Miss Selfridge, Woolworths and WH Smith can be seen

5. How it used to be...

A telephone box, summer bedding plants and red street furniture for this 1995 scene. Adams children's wear, Miss Selfridge, Woolworths and WH Smith can be seen Photo: National World

A framed view of Woolworths in 1994. On the back of the photo it says: 'Former Lewis's department store has a new facade, unveiled in Festival year to go hand in hand with the rejuvenation of the promenade'

6. How it used to be...

A framed view of Woolworths in 1994. On the back of the photo it says: 'Former Lewis's department store has a new facade, unveiled in Festival year to go hand in hand with the rejuvenation of the promenade' Photo: National World

