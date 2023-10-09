News you can trust since 1873
23 amazing pictures of Funny Girls in Blackpool from Queen Street to Dickson Road right back to 1994

It’s a unique part of Blackpool’s entertainment – there’s nowhere quite like it.
By Claire Lark
Published 10th Feb 2023, 15:45 BST
Updated 9th Oct 2023, 14:47 BST

It’s nearly 30 years since Funny Girls first opened at its original Queen Street venue and the talented Girls have delighted audiences with their incredible wit and charm through their drag show ever since.

Founded by Basil Newby MBE, the venue’s first home was a converted corner shop and was an instant success. In 2002, Funny Girls moved to the former Odeon Cinema building in Dickson Road to a grand opening which was performed by no other than Joan Collins. It has remained at the top of Blackpool’s entertainment ever since…

Crowd queue to the see the show back in 1999

1. Memories of Funny Girls

Crowd queue to the see the show back in 1999 Photo: submit

Betty 'Legs' Diamond and Company at the opening of the Funny Girls season in 1997

2. Memories of Funny Girls

Betty 'Legs' Diamond and Company at the opening of the Funny Girls season in 1997 Photo: Mike Foster

Showtime at Funny Girls in Queen Street, 2000

3. Memories of Funny Girls

Showtime at Funny Girls in Queen Street, 2000 Photo: submit

Lionel Vinvyl meets Funny Girl's Zoe who he co-starred with in the Wednesday show at Funny Girls

4. Memories of Funny Girls

Lionel Vinvyl meets Funny Girl's Zoe who he co-starred with in the Wednesday show at Funny Girls Photo: Dawn Castle

The grand opening of the new Funny Girls on Dickson Rd in the former Odeon building. Birds of a Feather star Lesley Joseph arrives

5. Memories of Funny Girls

The grand opening of the new Funny Girls on Dickson Rd in the former Odeon building. Birds of a Feather star Lesley Joseph arrives Photo: Martin Bostock

Funny Girls DJ Zoe pictured with Basil Newby, after arriving in a mint 1945 Austin, 1998

6. Memories of Funny Girls

Funny Girls DJ Zoe pictured with Basil Newby, after arriving in a mint 1945 Austin, 1998 Photo: Bill Johnson

