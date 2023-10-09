23 amazing pictures of Funny Girls in Blackpool from Queen Street to Dickson Road right back to 1994
It’s a unique part of Blackpool’s entertainment – there’s nowhere quite like it.
By Claire Lark
Published 10th Feb 2023, 15:45 BST
Updated 9th Oct 2023, 14:47 BST
It’s nearly 30 years since Funny Girls first opened at its original Queen Street venue and the talented Girls have delighted audiences with their incredible wit and charm through their drag show ever since.
Founded by Basil Newby MBE, the venue’s first home was a converted corner shop and was an instant success. In 2002, Funny Girls moved to the former Odeon Cinema building in Dickson Road to a grand opening which was performed by no other than Joan Collins. It has remained at the top of Blackpool’s entertainment ever since…
In case you missed them: 23 picture memories of Blackpool town centre pub crawl venues loved in the 90s and 00s
Take a trip down memory lane looking back at people and places through the decades - from long, lost boozers to memorable moments in time and much, much more - sign up to our NEW newsletter here
1 / 4