It was the year of the Queen’s Silver Jubilee and also storms which battered the Fylde Coast
A magician drove along the promenade blindfolded to prove he knew the route so well (!!) and race horse Red Rumand jockey was in town to switch on the Illuminations. These and plenty other fantastic pictures wrap up Blackpool in 1977.
1. Blackpool, 1977
Brian London and business partner Ronnie Hunter opened their new Topping Street operation in 1977. It cost £60,000 to set up. Photo: submit
2. Blackpool, 1977
A boat at a bus stop in Chatsworth Avenue after flood water receded follwing the 1977 floods Photo: submit
3. Blackpool, 1977
The Herbert Ball Collection - Temple Street in March 1977 Photo: submit
4. Blackpool, 1977
The Queens Theatre, Cleveleys was once a popular venue for such names as Roy Castle, the Rocking Vicars and Dave Berry. The building was already in decline before further damage was caused by a storm in 1977. The theatre later became The Showboat Nightspot and the New Showboat and now there are seafront apartments in it's place Photo: staff
5. Blackpool, 1977
Conservative party leader Margaret Thatcher with 16 year old Rother Valley schoolboy William Hague, after he received a standing ovation from delegates at the Tory party conference in Blackpool Photo: PA
6. Blackpool, 1977
A class at Burn Naze Primary School in 1977 Photo: submit
7. Blackpool, 1977
Yate's Wine Lodge on April 18 1977 Photo: Staff
8. Blackpool, 1977
1977 Illumination Swicth-on with Red Rum and jockey Tommy Stack outside Blackpool Town Hall Photo: National World