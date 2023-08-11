News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli arrested over sexual offences
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Disney+ to increase subscription costs for UK members
Wilko stops online orders and appoints administrators
Taylor Swift 1989 (TV): Release date confirmed during Eras Tour show
Top surgeon arrested and suspended over sexual harassment allegations

25 pictures to take you back to Blackpool in 1977

It was the year of the Queen’s Silver Jubilee and also storms which battered the Fylde Coast
By Claire Lark
Published 11th Aug 2023, 12:00 BST
Updated 11th Aug 2023, 12:38 BST

A magician drove along the promenade blindfolded to prove he knew the route so well (!!) and race horse Red Rumand jockey was in town to switch on the Illuminations. These and plenty other fantastic pictures wrap up Blackpool in 1977.

In case you missed them: 25 pictures to take you back to Blackpool in 1982

21 historic pictures of Blackpool in the 1800s as the resort was taking shape

17 retro pictures of Blackpool's 'dark, dismal and seedy' Talbot Road Bus Station

Brian London and business partner Ronnie Hunter opened their new Topping Street operation in 1977. It cost £60,000 to set up.

1. Blackpool, 1977

Brian London and business partner Ronnie Hunter opened their new Topping Street operation in 1977. It cost £60,000 to set up. Photo: submit

Photo Sales
A boat at a bus stop in Chatsworth Avenue after flood water receded follwing the 1977 floods

2. Blackpool, 1977

A boat at a bus stop in Chatsworth Avenue after flood water receded follwing the 1977 floods Photo: submit

Photo Sales
The Herbert Ball Collection - Temple Street in March 1977

3. Blackpool, 1977

The Herbert Ball Collection - Temple Street in March 1977 Photo: submit

Photo Sales
The Queens Theatre, Cleveleys was once a popular venue for such names as Roy Castle, the Rocking Vicars and Dave Berry. The building was already in decline before further damage was caused by a storm in 1977. The theatre later became The Showboat Nightspot and the New Showboat and now there are seafront apartments in it's place

4. Blackpool, 1977

The Queens Theatre, Cleveleys was once a popular venue for such names as Roy Castle, the Rocking Vicars and Dave Berry. The building was already in decline before further damage was caused by a storm in 1977. The theatre later became The Showboat Nightspot and the New Showboat and now there are seafront apartments in it's place Photo: staff

Photo Sales
Conservative party leader Margaret Thatcher with 16 year old Rother Valley schoolboy William Hague, after he received a standing ovation from delegates at the Tory party conference in Blackpool

5. Blackpool, 1977

Conservative party leader Margaret Thatcher with 16 year old Rother Valley schoolboy William Hague, after he received a standing ovation from delegates at the Tory party conference in Blackpool Photo: PA

Photo Sales
A class at Burn Naze Primary School in 1977

6. Blackpool, 1977

A class at Burn Naze Primary School in 1977 Photo: submit

Photo Sales
Yate's Wine Lodge on April 18 1977

7. Blackpool, 1977

Yate's Wine Lodge on April 18 1977 Photo: Staff

Photo Sales
1977 Illumination Swicth-on with Red Rum and jockey Tommy Stack outside Blackpool Town Hall

8. Blackpool, 1977

1977 Illumination Swicth-on with Red Rum and jockey Tommy Stack outside Blackpool Town Hall Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:BlackpoolQueen