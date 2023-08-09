3 . Blackpool's Earliest Days

Crowds on Central Promenade, Blackpool in the late 1890s. In the distance on the far left is the old Manchester Hotel, demolition of this building began on 31st of October 1935 and the new Art Deco style hotel opened, for the start of the 1936 season, on 30th May. The Victoria Pier in the far distance opened in 1893 and was renamed South Pier in 1930. Central pier opened in 1868 Photo: staff