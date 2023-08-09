News you can trust since 1873
21 historic pictures of Blackpool in the 1800s as the resort was taking shape

We’ve tried to go back as early as possible with these photos to show how Blackpool was shaping up in the 1800s.
By Claire Lark
Published 9th Aug 2023, 12:00 BST

One of the oldest pictures in our archives shows the promenade – minus the Tower. Others show scenes dotted around Blackpool, streets, the beach and early attractions. They are a warm, nostaglic look from days which can only be imagined through photographs…

Whitegate Drive in the 1890s

1. Blackpool's Earliest Days

Whitegate Drive in the 1890s Photo: Submit

This photograph taken in the late 1890s shows the view looking south down Church Street, South Shore which was a popular shopping area. The street was later renamed Bond Street which still offers a diversity of shops

2. Blackpool's Earliest Days

This photograph taken in the late 1890s shows the view looking south down Church Street, South Shore which was a popular shopping area. The street was later renamed Bond Street which still offers a diversity of shops Photo: submit

Crowds on Central Promenade, Blackpool in the late 1890s. In the distance on the far left is the old Manchester Hotel, demolition of this building began on 31st of October 1935 and the new Art Deco style hotel opened, for the start of the 1936 season, on 30th May. The Victoria Pier in the far distance opened in 1893 and was renamed South Pier in 1930. Central pier opened in 1868

3. Blackpool's Earliest Days

Crowds on Central Promenade, Blackpool in the late 1890s. In the distance on the far left is the old Manchester Hotel, demolition of this building began on 31st of October 1935 and the new Art Deco style hotel opened, for the start of the 1936 season, on 30th May. The Victoria Pier in the far distance opened in 1893 and was renamed South Pier in 1930. Central pier opened in 1868 Photo: staff

Construction of the seawall and promenade north of North Pier, with the Metropole Hotel on the left

4. Blackpool's Earliest Days

Construction of the seawall and promenade north of North Pier, with the Metropole Hotel on the left Photo: submit

The Monkey House, Raikes Hall Gardens, Blackpool

5. Blackpool's Earlest Days

The Monkey House, Raikes Hall Gardens, Blackpool Photo: staff

South Pier as it was in the 1890s

6. Blackpool's Earliest Days

South Pier as it was in the 1890s Photo: Staff

Uncle Tom's Cabin in the 1890s

7. Blackpool's Earliest Days

Uncle Tom's Cabin in the 1890s Photo: library

Foundations of Blackpool Tower being laid in the 1890s ©Blackpool Council Heritage Services

8. Blackpool's Earliest Days

Foundations of Blackpool Tower being laid in the 1890s ©Blackpool Council Heritage Services Photo: ©Blackpool Council Heritage Ser

