News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Wyre & Preston North MP Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76

21 pictures of Blackpool streets, shops and buildings stepped back from the Golden Mile

This collection of photos from our archives focus on Central Drive which cuts through Blackpool from Bank Hey Street and Albert Road to Waterloo Road.
By Claire Lark
Published 15th Mar 2022, 15:45 BST
Updated 18th Jul 2023, 15:38 BST

Historically it was the area where the steam trains pulled in to Central Station – the first place holidaymakers saw when they stepped out of the station including the anticipated sight of the Tower rising from above the rooftops. It’s also where many of the guest houses and smaller hotels stand on the edge of the main town centre and shopping area. It’s traditionally home to souvenir shops, joke shops, fish and chips and the main central car park. As decades rolled by the area sadly declined and now has some of the worst pockets of deprivation in England. Nevertheless there is still a strong community spirit.

The photos show some of the key buildings, pubs and shops, mainly from Central Drive, right through the decades from the 60s to the 00s.

In case you missed them:

22 scenes from the shops loved and lost in Blackpool that you might remember from the 70s to 90s

Reminiscing over shopping trips to Blackpool town centre - 18 scenes from the nineties and noughties

Streets, landmarks and shops on the Fylde Coast that set the scene in the 1990s

21 rarely seen photos of Blackpool's much-loved Derby Baths from the 1980s

18 street scenes from around Blackpool which take you back to town centre sights in the 90s

LOVE NOSTALIGIA? LOVE LANCASHIRE? Join our Facebook page Lancashire Nostalgia

The Gazette is more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription. Please support us here – Thank you.

This was the Blackpool we knew back in the day. The caption on the back of this photo from October 1986 said that whilst every other seaside resort was closed for the season, Blackpool nearly came to a standstill as crowds and traffic piled into the town.

1. Central Blackpool

This was the Blackpool we knew back in the day. The caption on the back of this photo from October 1986 said that whilst every other seaside resort was closed for the season, Blackpool nearly came to a standstill as crowds and traffic piled into the town. Photo: JPIMedia

Photo Sales
The little terraces around Ibbison Street were long gone in this scene from September 1992. Their place was taken by a centre for the elderly and a landscaped area next to the George pub in Central Drive

2. Central Drive

The little terraces around Ibbison Street were long gone in this scene from September 1992. Their place was taken by a centre for the elderly and a landscaped area next to the George pub in Central Drive Photo: JPIMedia

Photo Sales
Although undated this was in the 1970s. Anyone remember Barrocco Electrics?

3. Central Drive

Although undated this was in the 1970s. Anyone remember Barrocco Electrics? Photo: JPIMedia

Photo Sales
Rhythm Dome nightclub and Premier Bowling was on the first floor of this recognisable Central Drive building where the old Mecca used to be. Indoor Karting on the ground floor in 2002

4. Central Blackpool

Rhythm Dome nightclub and Premier Bowling was on the first floor of this recognisable Central Drive building where the old Mecca used to be. Indoor Karting on the ground floor in 2002 Photo: Bill Johnson

Photo Sales
The former George Hotel, 2002

5. Central Blackpool

The former George Hotel, 2002 Photo: Bill Johnson

Photo Sales
Pawnbrokers Shops were a familiar sight on Central Drive. This was 2000

6. Central Blackpool

Pawnbrokers Shops were a familiar sight on Central Drive. This was 2000 Photo: Dave Nelson

Photo Sales
Blackpool Tower in the background in this busy scene, 2001

7. Central Blackpool

Blackpool Tower in the background in this busy scene, 2001 Photo: Martin Bostock

Photo Sales
A busy scene in Central Drive in 1992. Can you remember it looking like this?

8. Central Blackpool

A busy scene in Central Drive in 1992. Can you remember it looking like this? Photo: JPIMedia

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:BlackpoolEnglandNostalgia