This collection of photos from our archives focus on Central Drive which cuts through Blackpool from Bank Hey Street and Albert Road to Waterloo Road.
Historically it was the area where the steam trains pulled in to Central Station – the first place holidaymakers saw when they stepped out of the station including the anticipated sight of the Tower rising from above the rooftops. It’s also where many of the guest houses and smaller hotels stand on the edge of the main town centre and shopping area. It’s traditionally home to souvenir shops, joke shops, fish and chips and the main central car park. As decades rolled by the area sadly declined and now has some of the worst pockets of deprivation in England. Nevertheless there is still a strong community spirit.
The photos show some of the key buildings, pubs and shops, mainly from Central Drive, right through the decades from the 60s to the 00s.
This was the Blackpool we knew back in the day. The caption on the back of this photo from October 1986 said that whilst every other seaside resort was closed for the season, Blackpool nearly came to a standstill as crowds and traffic piled into the town. Photo: JPIMedia
The little terraces around Ibbison Street were long gone in this scene from September 1992. Their place was taken by a centre for the elderly and a landscaped area next to the George pub in Central Drive Photo: JPIMedia
Although undated this was in the 1970s. Anyone remember Barrocco Electrics? Photo: JPIMedia
Rhythm Dome nightclub and Premier Bowling was on the first floor of this recognisable Central Drive building where the old Mecca used to be. Indoor Karting on the ground floor in 2002 Photo: Bill Johnson
The former George Hotel, 2002 Photo: Bill Johnson
Pawnbrokers Shops were a familiar sight on Central Drive. This was 2000 Photo: Dave Nelson
Blackpool Tower in the background in this busy scene, 2001 Photo: Martin Bostock
A busy scene in Central Drive in 1992. Can you remember it looking like this? Photo: JPIMedia