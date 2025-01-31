Brassic fans' massive blow after learning TV show with Lancs actor Joe Gilgun was cancelled - your top stories

Published 31st Jan 2025, 09:34 BST

These were The Gazette’s top online stories in January.

From news that Brassic was filming it’s final series to one star food ratings, airport news, darts, house tours and Retro - these stories were the ones you wanted to read.

Here are the links:

Brassic fans dealt massive blow after learning TV show starring Lancs actor Joe Gilgun has been cancelled

What time is darts final on TV tonight? PDC World Championship final time and Sky Sports channel

25 mind-blowing retro pictures of classic Blackpool nightclubs back in the 1990s

I asked what Blackpool's roughest and dodgiest old school pubs were... here's what readers said

Here's what is ahead for Blackpool Airport as major investment is on the horizon

The 34 businesses in Preston and Blackpool with a 0 or 1-star food hygiene rating

31 astonishing 40-year-old retro pictures of Blackpool life and people in the 1980s

13 nostalgic pictures of historic Metropole Hotel in Blackpool set on its own 'island'

Fleetwood pub restaurant Strawberry Gardens handed 1 star for hygiene after Wyre Council inspection

Vast 6-bed Blackpool Promenade property still up for sale chain-free with reduced price tag

