Fans of a beloved TV series have been left gutted after learning that it has been cancelled.

Sky’s hit comedy series Brassic which has started filming its seventh season has been axed after six years.

The comedy show which stars Michelle Keegan, 37, and Chorley’s Joe Gilgun, 39, charts Vinnie and his mates’ petty crime escapades, who were spotted recently shooting scenes in Burnley’s Towneley Park for the upcoming season on Sky Max.

The season’s will be the gang’s final outing. | Sky

Co-creator and writer Danny Brocklehurst said: “When Joe Gilgun and I sat down to create Brassic, we couldn't have imagined, in our wildest dreams, that we would do seven series and gather such a loyal and loving fan base.

“It's been a complete joy to create this eccentric world, but all good things must come to an end, and we want to stop while we are still riding high.”

The show is co-created by Joe Gilgun (pictured) and Danny Brocklehurst. | Getty/Charlotte Graham

Brassic launched on Sky in 2019, quickly becoming the network’s highest-rated 60-minute comedy series ever.

The show continues to be the highest-rated Sky Original comedy each year it has been on air.

Film crews often visit East Lancashire to film the series, with Bacup doubling as the show’s fictional town of Hawley.

Co-created by Joe Gilgun and Danny Brocklehurst, season 7 of Brassic is set to air on Sky Max later this year, but a release date has not been confirmed.