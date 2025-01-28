I asked what Blackpool's roughest and dodgiest old school pubs were... here's what readers said

By Jack Marshall, Claire Lark
Published 28th Jan 2025, 14:14 GMT
Updated 28th Jan 2025, 14:16 GMT

Blackpool is full of fabulous pubs and clubs but there are some which back in the day earned reputions for being ‘rough’.

We asked you which ones you remember as being the roughest and you told us in your hundreds. We are not suggesting they are still like that today but these are some which made the list, retrospectively...

Here’s the full Facebook thread...

George Hotel in Central Drive

1. Roughest pubs through the years

George Hotel in Central Drive Photo: Bill Johnson

The Mitre, West Street

2. Blackpool's roughest pubs and clubs

The Mitre, West Street | National World

Lifeboat Inn, Foxhall Road

3. Blackpool's roughest pubs and clubs

Lifeboat Inn, Foxhall Road | National world

The Argosy Sports and Social Club, Grange Park, 2006

4. Blackpool's roughest pubs and clubs

The Argosy Sports and Social Club, Grange Park, 2006 | National World

Stix nightclub was metioned as a rough one

5. Blackpool's roughest pubs and clubs

Stix nightclub was metioned as a rough one | National World

The Bier Keller on the prom

6. Blackpool's roughest pubs and clubs

The Bier Keller on the prom | National World

