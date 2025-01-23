Fleetwood pub restaurant Strawberry Gardens handed 1 star for hygiene after Wyre Council inspection

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 23rd Jan 2025, 14:23 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A Fleetwood pub was handed 1 out of 5 stars for its hygiene after a spot inspection by food safety officers.

The Strawberry Gardens Pub & Bistro in Poulton Road was awarded the low score following an inspection on November 1 last year.

Food safety officers from Wyre Council were not impressed with standards at the pub when they visited unannounced, and said “major improvement was necessary”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

The Strawberry Gardens Pub and Bistro | Poulton Rd, Fleetwood FY7 6TF | 4.3 (649)The Strawberry Gardens Pub and Bistro | Poulton Rd, Fleetwood FY7 6TF | 4.3 (649)
The Strawberry Gardens Pub and Bistro | Poulton Rd, Fleetwood FY7 6TF | 4.3 (649) | Google

Why 1 star out of 5?

During the inspection, concerns were raised about hygienic food handling, management of food safety and the cleanliness and condition of facilities of the building.

The biggest concern was regarding management of food safety, which required “major improvement” according to inspectors.

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The Gazette’s free emails

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The Strawberry Gardens Pub and Bistro in Poulton Road, Fleetwood was awarded a 1 out of 5 hygiene rating by Wyre CouncilThe Strawberry Gardens Pub and Bistro in Poulton Road, Fleetwood was awarded a 1 out of 5 hygiene rating by Wyre Council
The Strawberry Gardens Pub and Bistro in Poulton Road, Fleetwood was awarded a 1 out of 5 hygiene rating by Wyre Council | Google

This includes having checks in place to ensure food sold or served is safe to eat and evidence that staff know about food safety, as well as the food safety officer having confidence that standards will be maintained in future.

In terms of cleanliness and condition of facilities, the inspectors said “improvement was needed”. This category includes ensuring the business has appropriate layout, ventilation, hand washing facilities and pest control to enable good food hygiene .

Improvement was required in relation to the hygienic handling of food, including preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage.

Related topics:FleetwoodWyre CouncilFoodLancashire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice