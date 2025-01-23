Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Fleetwood pub was handed 1 out of 5 stars for its hygiene after a spot inspection by food safety officers.

The Strawberry Gardens Pub & Bistro in Poulton Road was awarded the low score following an inspection on November 1 last year.

Food safety officers from Wyre Council were not impressed with standards at the pub when they visited unannounced, and said “major improvement was necessary”.

Why 1 star out of 5?

During the inspection, concerns were raised about hygienic food handling, management of food safety and the cleanliness and condition of facilities of the building.

The biggest concern was regarding management of food safety, which required “major improvement” according to inspectors.

This includes having checks in place to ensure food sold or served is safe to eat and evidence that staff know about food safety, as well as the food safety officer having confidence that standards will be maintained in future.

In terms of cleanliness and condition of facilities, the inspectors said “improvement was needed”. This category includes ensuring the business has appropriate layout, ventilation, hand washing facilities and pest control to enable good food hygiene .

Improvement was required in relation to the hygienic handling of food, including preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage.