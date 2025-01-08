31 astonishing 40-year-old retro pictures of Blackpool life and people in the 1980s

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 8th Jan 2025, 14:35 GMT
Updated 8th Jan 2025, 14:44 GMT

We go all the way back to the early 1980s with these classic old pictures

They were taken more than 40 years ago in 1980 and 1981 and many people will still be able to remember Blackpool as it was then. From tram crashes and new seawalls to celebs in town, street scenes and Margaret Thatcher, this eclectic mix sums up the era.

In case you missed them: 13 of the most historical Blackpool buildings which are now lost to the landscape

31 lost nostalgic pictures of Blackpool trams rattling along the coast

14 photo memories from 1985 of fans welcoming home Fleetwood Town FC from a Wembley final

Love a little bit of nostalgia and retro? Sign up for our Gazette retro newsletter

Blackpool Zoo's elephant house in April 1981

1. Blackpool 1980-1981

Blackpool Zoo's elephant house in April 1981 | National World

Photo Sales
A head-on crash between two trams at the turning loop opposite Blackpool Pleasure Beach injured 6 people on 22 July 1980

2. Blackpool 1980-1981

A head-on crash between two trams at the turning loop opposite Blackpool Pleasure Beach injured 6 people on 22 July 1980 | National World

Photo Sales
Anchorsholme pumping station, 1981

3. Blackpool 1980-1981

Anchorsholme pumping station, 1981 | National World

Photo Sales
Stanley Park hosted one of Britain's biggest dog show in 1980s. More than 8,000 animals, some from overseas, competed for top titles

4. Blackpool 1980-1981

Stanley Park hosted one of Britain's biggest dog show in 1980s. More than 8,000 animals, some from overseas, competed for top titles | National World

Photo Sales
A splashing time on the log flume at Blackpool Pleasure Beach with Amanda Thompson at back and Henry Legge at the front with Fiona in the middle, 1981

5. Blackpool 1980-1981

A splashing time on the log flume at Blackpool Pleasure Beach with Amanda Thompson at back and Henry Legge at the front with Fiona in the middle, 1981 | National World

Photo Sales
Kiosks and arcades on the Golden Mile in 1980

6. Blackpool 1980-1981

Kiosks and arcades on the Golden Mile in 1980 | rossparry.co.uk

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:North PierBlackpoolPeopleMargaret ThatcherCentral Pierfirst person
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice