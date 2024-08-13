It was when Fleetwood Town FC had played in the final of the FA Vase at Wembley against Halesowen Town in 1985. It had been a weekend full of elation, emotion and despair following a 3-1 defeat but Fleetwood Town players returned home to a welcome that pushed them to another emotional peak.

A crowd of 16,000 had turned out to watch the game at Wembley and those who went from Fleetwood were back on the streets of the port and at the Marine Hall to cheer the team home.

I still remember it, do you?ere you there?

