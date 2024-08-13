14 photo memories from 1985 of fans welcoming home Fleetwood Town FC from a Wembley final

These photos look back to when a little town with a big heart turned out to say thank you.

It was when Fleetwood Town FC had played in the final of the FA Vase at Wembley against Halesowen Town in 1985. It had been a weekend full of elation, emotion and despair following a 3-1 defeat but Fleetwood Town players returned home to a welcome that pushed them to another emotional peak.

A crowd of 16,000 had turned out to watch the game at Wembley and those who went from Fleetwood were back on the streets of the port and at the Marine Hall to cheer the team home.

Crowds in the gardens of the Marine Hall for the homecoming of Fleetwood Town FC following the final of the FA Vase at Wembley in 1985

Crowds in the gardens of the Marine Hall for the homecoming of Fleetwood Town FC following the final of the FA Vase at Wembley in 1985

Fleetwood Town supporters in the crowd at the FA Vase final at Wembley, 1985

Fleetwood Town supporters in the crowd at the FA Vase final at Wembley, 1985

The Gazette's billboard stated 'Pride of the Coast' as Fleetwood welcomed home their team from Wembley

The Gazette's billboard stated 'Pride of the Coast' as Fleetwood welcomed home their team from Wembley

Fans lined the streets to welcome home the team after their Wembley clash

Fans lined the streets to welcome home the team after their Wembley clash

Ahead of the game against Halesowen, Fleetwood Town players taste the magic of Wembley. Pictured are Howard Taylor, Steve Trainor and Ian Cain

Ahead of the game against Halesowen, Fleetwood Town players taste the magic of Wembley. Pictured are Howard Taylor, Steve Trainor and Ian Cain

Waiting for their team at West View roundabout

Waiting for their team at West View roundabout

