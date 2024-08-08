21 mind-blowing retro pictures of Blackpool streets, places and iconic buildings wiped from the landscape

By Claire Lark
Published 15th Nov 2022, 15:45 GMT
Updated 8th Aug 2024, 08:24 GMT

Whilst trawling through The Gazette archives it’s striking to see how many buildings, streets and places have either been completely transformed or disappeared from the landscape altogether.

These unearthed scenes show some of the places in Blackpool which were once popular landmarks or familiar places – the kind you think would be around forever. They will remind you of the town’s long forgotten landscape.

This was Water Street in the old Hounds Hill district. The large building on the left was the Fylde Water Board office

North Pier Jetty - During stormy weather in 1956 the anglers were still fishing from the end of the pier but the jetty was clearly out of bounds

This block of properties was demolished in 2015. They were opposite Ribble Road, and were once Banks House Guest House

The former Lucky Star arcade in Blackpool was used as the backdrop in the 2004 comedy 'Blackpool' starring David Morrissey and David Tennant. It was demolished to make way for Wetherspoon's Velvet Coaster pub

The underground car park at Little Bispham in the 1930s. It is still there but is definitely a lost car park for the public to use

The Little Vic Pub in Victoria Street. It had a fabulous Art Deco style and was buit for C&S Brewery in 1933. The building was demolished in 1989 to make way for new shops

