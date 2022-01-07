They were busy, thriving times as these photos from the decade show. The trend of pedestrianisation in shopping areas was beginning to make its mark and the shops were bustling. It was a completely different experience. Most of the shops in large out of town retail parks were still on the high street - in one photo a small Currys can be seen. A few pictures show Church Street and some of the smaller shops just outside the centre - whilst others show scenes which you may remember right in the heart of Blackpool. More photo galleries: A walk through the streets Blackpool 1979 Join our Facebook page Lancashire Nostalgia