The memories - Dolcis shoes and British Home Stores here on the corner of Church Street and Corporation Street in January 1982

These scenes rewind 40 years ago to the 1980s.

They were busy, thriving times as these photos from the decade show. The trend of pedestrianisation in shopping areas was beginning to make its mark and the shops were bustling. It was a completely different experience. Most of the shops in large out of town retail parks were still on the high street - in one photo a small Currys can be seen. A few pictures show Church Street and some of the smaller shops just outside the centre - whilst others show scenes which you may remember right in the heart of Blackpool. More photo galleries: A walk through the streets Blackpool 1979 Join our Facebook page Lancashire Nostalgia

This photo was taken in July 1986, Cookson street in the centre with the Hop Inn to the right of the photo

Familiar shops in the 1980s on the corner of Church Street and Corporation Street. K Shoes on the corner with Supercards and Greenwoods to the right

A watch service shop and the Halifax Building Society are featured in this picture from 1987

Do you remember any of these shops? St Johns School is pictured too. It's Church Street in 1985

