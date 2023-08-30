News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
‘Help us get Jack home’ - 13-year-old boy has heart attack on holiday
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks
Wilko temporarily stops redundancies amid last minute rescue bids
Labour politician Lord Alan Haworth dead at 75

27 brilliant pictures of Blackpool and Fylde school starters through the years

It’s that time of the year again – back to school!
By Claire Lark
Published 30th Aug 2023, 16:16 BST
Updated 30th Aug 2023, 16:17 BST

But these pictures of Blackpool school children go right back to the noughties with the familiar class line-ups of first days at school. You might be pictured?

In case you missed them: 25 pictures of pupils at Blackpool schools in the decade of the 1980s from sports to class line-ups and school trips

26 heart-warming scenes of kids at Blackpool primary schools during the 1990s

17 great photo memories of Blackpool streets in years gone by

Devonshire Road Primary School

1. First day at school

Devonshire Road Primary School Photo: Kevin Walsh

Photo Sales
Anchorsholme Primary School

2. First day at school

Anchorsholme Primary School Photo: Kevin Walsh

Photo Sales
Boundary Primary School

3. First day at school memories

Boundary Primary School Photo: Kevin Walsh

Photo Sales
Anchorsholme Primary School

4. First day at school

Anchorsholme Primary School Photo: Kevin Walsh

Photo Sales
St Wulstan's Primary School

5. First day at school memories

St Wulstan's Primary School Photo: Kevin Walsh

Photo Sales
Out Rawcliffe Primary School

6. Blackpool School Starters 1st Class Out Rawcliffe Primary

Out Rawcliffe Primary School Photo: Donna Clifford

Photo Sales
Carleton St Hilda's Primary School

7. First day at school memories

Carleton St Hilda's Primary School Photo: Kevin Walsh

Photo Sales
Baines Primary School, Thornton

8. First day at school memories

Baines Primary School, Thornton Photo: Kevin Walsh

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolFylde