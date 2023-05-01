News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Jeff Stelling leaving Sky Sports after 30 years with Soccer Saturday
15 hours ago Hardcore coronation fans already camped outside Buckingham Palace
16 hours ago One dead and seven injured in Cornwall nightclub knife attack
19 hours ago Ferry runs aground with baby on board after smoke in engine room
19 hours ago Coronation Street actress Barbara Young dies aged 92
1 day ago Eurovision acts land in Liverpool ahead of Song Contest

26 heart-warming scenes of kids at Blackpool primary schools during the 1990s

These are fabulous memories for a generation of primary school pupils in Blackpool.

By Claire Lark
Published 1st May 2023, 04:55 BST

Those long ago days have always been captured on film by our photographers. They were all taken in the decade of the 90s which means many of these children will have families of their own – perhaps even attending the same schools. There are some cute pictures there and they cover many of the town’s schools. Can you spot yourself?

In case you missed them: 11 pictures remembering 1990s kids from Blackpool schools and their entries in the Young Seasiders

26 unforgettable photos which will remind 1990s kids of their primary school days across the Blackpool area

Blackpool 1999: 22 picture gems which capture a year of people memories from Miss Blackpool to school celebrations at Highfield High

Take a trip down memory lane looking back at people and places through the decades - from long, lost boozers to memorable moments in time and much, much more - sign up to our NEW newsletter here

PC John Crystal finds out how sharp the teeth are, of Willy the Wicked Wolf - one of the puppets in the "Its my life" drugs awareness puppet show, performed at Layton Primary School. Watching are Kirsty McKell, Kirsty Darroch, Lee Hindle and Helena Lockwood

1. Primary School 1990s

PC John Crystal finds out how sharp the teeth are, of Willy the Wicked Wolf - one of the puppets in the "Its my life" drugs awareness puppet show, performed at Layton Primary School. Watching are Kirsty McKell, Kirsty Darroch, Lee Hindle and Helena Lockwood Photo: Bill Johnson

Photo Sales
Charlotte Smith And Darren Wise were health eaters at Marton County Primary School

2. Primary School 1990s

Charlotte Smith And Darren Wise were health eaters at Marton County Primary School Photo: Mike Foster

Photo Sales
The After School Care Club at St. Nicholas CE Primary School received a cheque for £2,500 from LAWTEC

3. Primary School 1990s

The After School Care Club at St. Nicholas CE Primary School received a cheque for £2,500 from LAWTEC Photo: Bill Johnson

Photo Sales
Bill Maclaren, chairman of Governors at Staining CE Primary School presented each child at the School with a commemorative mug, after a glowing OFSTED report

4. Primary School 1990s

Bill Maclaren, chairman of Governors at Staining CE Primary School presented each child at the School with a commemorative mug, after a glowing OFSTED report Photo: Bill Johnson

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 7
Related topics:Blackpool