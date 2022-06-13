Children and teachers at Mereside School with a silver plate awarded for service to the community. Hanna Ratcliffe 8 is pictured front
26 unforgettable photos which will remind 1990s kids of their primary school days across the Blackpool area

It’s a while back but these photos from the 1990s will bring back so many memories for those who went to local primary schools during that time.

By Claire Lark
Monday, 13th June 2022, 3:45 pm

And if you don’t remember them, your parents probably will! Gazette photographers were often on hand to capture all the brilliant events at schools and it’s great to be able to share them again years later.

1. School days

Children at Waterloo Primary School being interviewed for a Millennium film. Carl Thompson and Leanne Unsworth with Blackpool Council PR Officer Craig Noonan. The cameraman is University of Central Lancashire student Iain Waddington, 1999

Photo: Bill Johnson

2. School days

Grange Park Junior School pupilsSarah Silverwood (9) and Neil Green (10 ) start to fill up the school's new aquarium, which had been donated by Focus Do it All. Also pictured is the store's branch manager Paul Crossley

Photo: Bill Johnson

3. School days

The walking bus paused for a photograph, en-route from Marton Primary School to Booths supermarket on Highfield Road, South Shore

Photo: Bill Johnson

4. School days

Headteacher Tony Bailey with year six children at Breck Primary School, Poulton le Fylde, who received "Passport to Safer Cycling" certificates

Photo: Bill Johnson

