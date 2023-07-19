News you can trust since 1873
25 pictures of pupils at Blackpool schools in the decade of the 1980s from sports to class line-ups and school trips

So many memories wrapped up in this great collection of photos.
By Claire Lark
Published 19th Jul 2023, 12:00 BST

They’re all 1980s and feature schools across Blackpool and the Fylde Coast taking part in different activities, sports, drama and school trips.

Flashback to 1981 and the arrival of a new computer at Highfield High School

1. Schools, 1980s

Flashback to 1981 and the arrival of a new computer at Highfield High School Photo: Submit

Knowle High School Form 1MB - Helen Brown, Rachel Flint, Amanda Chennels, Lisa Thomson, Deborah Leech, Sonia Richardson (Back Row) Dean Wright, Stephen Hughes, Paul Hargreaves, Leonard Kemp, Lee Dickens, Andrew McNaughton, Phillippe Stoddard

2. Schools, 1980s

Lawrence House School in 1988

3. Lawrence House School in 1988. Bottom right - Liz Wingert. Top left - Melanie Wingert.

Lawrence House School in 1988 Photo: submit

Blakiston School Fleetwood, 1987

4. Schools, 1980s

Blakiston School Fleetwood, 1987 Photo: Submit

Pupils in Class 2F2 were being taught in temporary classrooms at Highfield High School

5. Schools, 1980s

Pupils in Class 2F2 were being taught in temporary classrooms at Highfield High School Photo: staff

Waterloo Primary School's Operation Green Lung. They transformed a patch of waste land next to the school into a new nature study and play area

6. School, 1980s

Waterloo Primary School's Operation Green Lung. They transformed a patch of waste land next to the school into a new nature study and play area Photo: Submit

St George's High School Band pictured in 1986 performing in Blackpool's twin town Bottrop in Germany

7. Schools, 1980s

St George's High School Band pictured in 1986 performing in Blackpool's twin town Bottrop in Germany Photo: Submit

Students of St Mary's RC High School who received certificates from the one-year course on Business French. Seated centre are Mr Malcolm Reid who presented the certificates and on his left Mrs Carol Jervis,French Teacher

8. Schools, 1980s

Students of St Mary's RC High School who received certificates from the one-year course on Business French. Seated centre are Mr Malcolm Reid who presented the certificates and on his left Mrs Carol Jervis,French Teacher Photo: Submit

